why Waitr Holdings Inc. [WTRH] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $2.00

Waitr Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: WTRH] surged by $0.02 during the normal trading session on Monday and reaching a high of $0.175 during the day while it closed the day at $0.16. The company report on October 20, 2022 that ASAP.com Launches Home & Office Delivery in New York City.

ASAP.com, the on-demand delivery brand for Waitr Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: WTRH), has officially launched home and office delivery in New York City. ASAP brings a new choice for customers looking for a best-in-class delivery service that already has close ties to the city.

Beginning home delivery service in New York is the latest substantial step for the company, as it builds its brand in the Tri-State area. Earlier, ASAP.com secured the exclusive mobile ordering rights with MetLife Stadium, the New York Giants and the New York Jets, and started food delivery in multiple cities in New Jersey.

Waitr Holdings Inc. stock has also gained 14.78% of its value over the past 7 days. However, WTRH stock has declined by -49.00% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -41.63% and lost -78.38% year-on date.

The market cap for WTRH stock reached $30.30 million, with 190.78 million shares outstanding and 169.82 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.09M shares, WTRH reached a trading volume of 16366833 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Waitr Holdings Inc. [WTRH]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WTRH shares is $2.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WTRH stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Benchmark Company have made an estimate for Waitr Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 10, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on August 10, 2021, representing the official price target for Waitr Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $4, while Deutsche Bank analysts kept a Buy rating on WTRH stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Waitr Holdings Inc. is set at 0.02, with the Price to Sales ratio for WTRH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.20. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.44, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.15.

WTRH stock trade performance evaluation

Waitr Holdings Inc. [WTRH] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 14.78. With this latest performance, WTRH shares dropped by -5.60% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -41.63% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -89.04% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WTRH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.77, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.11, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.76 for Waitr Holdings Inc. [WTRH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.2035, while it was recorded at 0.1446 for the last single week of trading, and 0.3133 for the last 200 days.

Waitr Holdings Inc. [WTRH]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Waitr Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Waitr Holdings Inc. [WTRH] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WTRH. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Waitr Holdings Inc. go to 20.00%.

Waitr Holdings Inc. [WTRH]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $3 million, or 23.70% of WTRH stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of WTRH stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 4,199,955, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 1.20% of the total institutional ownership; JEFFERIES FINANCIAL GROUP INC., holding 3,895,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.62 million in WTRH stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $0.27 million in WTRH stock with ownership of nearly -13.044% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Waitr Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 14 institutional holders increased their position in Waitr Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:WTRH] by around 2,265,487 shares. Additionally, 28 investors decreased positions by around 2,135,424 shares, while 28 investors held positions by with 15,454,908 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 19,855,819 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. WTRH stock had 5 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,782,282 shares, while 11 institutional investors sold positions of 566,025 shares during the same period.