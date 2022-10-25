why QuantumScape Corporation [QS] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $13.80

QuantumScape Corporation [NYSE: QS] stock went on a downward path that fall over -0.25% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -0.74%. The company report on October 12, 2022 that QuantumScape Announces Timing of Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results and Webcast.

QuantumScape Corporation (NYSE: QS), a leader in developing next-generation solid-state lithium-metal batteries, today announced it will release 2022 third-quarter financial results after market close on Wednesday, October 26, 2022. This will be followed by a conference call at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time (5:00 p.m. Eastern Time). Jagdeep Singh, co-founder and chief executive officer, and Kevin Hettrich, chief financial officer, will participate on the call.

Starting today, October 12, shareholders can submit and upvote questions they would like addressed on the earnings call. QuantumScape management will respond to a selection of the most upvoted questions. Please submit questions on this online Q&A platform. We will accept questions on the Q&A platform until Tuesday, October 25, at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time (5:00 p.m. Eastern Time).

Over the last 12 months, QS stock dropped by -65.02%. The one-year QuantumScape Corporation stock forecast points to a potential upside of 41.45. The average equity rating for QS stock is currently 2.90, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $3.38 billion, with 431.52 million shares outstanding and 253.11 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.80M shares, QS stock reached a trading volume of 8052492 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on QuantumScape Corporation [QS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for QS shares is $13.80 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on QS stock is a recommendation set at 2.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Truist have made an estimate for QuantumScape Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on September 29, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Deutsche Bank raised their target price to Hold. The new note on the price target was released on April 12, 2022, representing the official price target for QuantumScape Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $20, while SMBC Nikko analysts kept a Neutral rating on QS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for QuantumScape Corporation is set at 0.63 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.37, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.04.

QS Stock Performance Analysis:

QuantumScape Corporation [QS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.74. With this latest performance, QS shares dropped by -10.72% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -48.44% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -65.02% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for QS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.82, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.13, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.22 for QuantumScape Corporation [QS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.92, while it was recorded at 8.05 for the last single week of trading, and 13.12 for the last 200 days.

Insight into QuantumScape Corporation Fundamentals:

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -4.69, with Return on Assets sitting at -3.30.

QuantumScape Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 32.10 and a Current Ratio set at 32.10.

QS Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for QS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for QuantumScape Corporation go to 25.88%.

QuantumScape Corporation [QS] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $912 million, or 36.20% of QS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of QS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 18,377,385, which is approximately 1.406% of the company’s market cap and around 1.50% of the total institutional ownership; CAPRICORN INVESTMENT GROUP LLC, holding 15,164,596 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $122.53 million in QS stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $69.01 million in QS stock with ownership of nearly -4.1% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in QuantumScape Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 163 institutional holders increased their position in QuantumScape Corporation [NYSE:QS] by around 23,232,008 shares. Additionally, 125 investors decreased positions by around 9,615,974 shares, while 87 investors held positions by with 80,029,186 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 112,877,168 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. QS stock had 57 new institutional investments in for a total of 13,965,212 shares, while 46 institutional investors sold positions of 1,410,349 shares during the same period.