why Exelon Corporation [EXC] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $49.18

Exelon Corporation [NASDAQ: EXC] stock went on an upward path that rose over 3.32% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 0.36%. The company report on October 20, 2022 that ComEd, North Carolina State University Receive Federal Grant to Develop, Demonstrate Extreme Fast Charging for Electric Vehicles.

Project Latest Example of ComEd’s Efforts to Develop Grid Innovations to Reduce Carbon Emissions and Air Pollution.

ComEd, in partnership with North Carolina State University’s FREEDM Systems Center, has been awarded a $200,000 federal research and development grant from the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) to help fund a $5 million research project focused on improving the efficiency of, and reducing the cost of, extreme fast charging (XFC) for electric vehicles (EVs).

Over the last 12 months, EXC stock rose by 0.83%. The one-year Exelon Corporation stock forecast points to a potential upside of 25.34. The average equity rating for EXC stock is currently 2.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $37.12 billion, with 993.45 million shares outstanding and 990.94 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 7.27M shares, EXC stock reached a trading volume of 11674081 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Exelon Corporation [EXC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EXC shares is $49.18 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EXC stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

KeyBanc Capital Markets have made an estimate for Exelon Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Weight, with their previous recommendation back on October 20, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Credit Suisse raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on October 03, 2022, representing the official price target for Exelon Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $47 to $55, while JP Morgan kept a Overweight rating on EXC stock. On March 11, 2022, analysts increased their price target for EXC shares from 43 to 46.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Exelon Corporation is set at 1.24, with the Price to Sales ratio for EXC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.32. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.52, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.81.

EXC Stock Performance Analysis:

Exelon Corporation [EXC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.36. With this latest performance, EXC shares dropped by -11.90% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -24.52% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 0.83% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EXC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.95, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 38.06, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 36.78 for Exelon Corporation [EXC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 41.90, while it was recorded at 36.64 for the last single week of trading, and 44.05 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Exelon Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Exelon Corporation [EXC] shares currently have an operating margin of +16.75 and a Gross Margin at +21.24. Exelon Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +4.34.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 5.09, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.30.

Exelon Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

EXC Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EXC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Exelon Corporation go to 16.00%.

Exelon Corporation [EXC] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $29,821 million, or 83.50% of EXC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EXC stocks are: WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP with ownership of 90,296,113, which is approximately -3.126% of the company’s market cap and around 0.25% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 87,994,911 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.23 billion in EXC stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $2.83 billion in EXC stock with ownership of nearly -0.304% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Exelon Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 507 institutional holders increased their position in Exelon Corporation [NASDAQ:EXC] by around 52,286,102 shares. Additionally, 405 investors decreased positions by around 46,719,950 shares, while 186 investors held positions by with 713,118,425 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 812,124,477 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EXC stock had 96 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,112,283 shares, while 92 institutional investors sold positions of 8,400,710 shares during the same period.