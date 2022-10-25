why Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation [AGTC] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $4.90

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation [NASDAQ: AGTC] traded at a high on 10/24/22, posting a 62.43 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $0.39. The company report on October 23, 2022 that Syncona to Acquire Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation.

Upfront consideration in cash of $0.34 per share representing a premium of approximately 42% over AGTC’s closing stock price on October 21, 2022.

Total consideration of up to $1.07, including up to $0.73 per CVR, representing a premium of up to approximately 344% over AGTC’s closing stock price on October 21, 2022.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 23877908 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation stands at 8.60% while the volatility over the past one month is 8.89%.

The market cap for AGTC stock reached $25.51 million, with 67.63 million shares outstanding and 67.00 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 893.21K shares, AGTC reached a trading volume of 23877908 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation [AGTC]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AGTC shares is $4.90 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AGTC stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BTIG Research have made an estimate for Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 15, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Stifel raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on March 02, 2021, representing the official price target for Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $18 to $24, while H.C. Wainwright kept a Buy rating on AGTC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation is set at 0.03, with the Price to Sales ratio for AGTC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 85.05. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.67, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.71.

How has AGTC stock performed recently?

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation [AGTC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 60.49. With this latest performance, AGTC shares gained by 33.52% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -60.57% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -84.88% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AGTC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 69.63, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 80.46, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.61 for Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation [AGTC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.3462, while it was recorded at 0.2690 for the last single week of trading, and 0.9619 for the last 200 days.

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation [AGTC]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.00 and a Current Ratio set at 2.00.

Insider trade positions for Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation [AGTC]

There are presently around $4 million, or 18.40% of AGTC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AGTC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1,981,565, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; PORTOLAN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 1,605,599 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.63 million in AGTC stocks shares; and MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $0.58 million in AGTC stock with ownership of nearly -9.053% of the company’s market capitalization.

11 institutional holders increased their position in Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation [NASDAQ:AGTC] by around 465,253 shares. Additionally, 31 investors decreased positions by around 4,383,247 shares, while 18 investors held positions by with 6,335,321 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 11,183,821 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AGTC stock had 6 new institutional investments in for a total of 118,401 shares, while 12 institutional investors sold positions of 1,072,294 shares during the same period.