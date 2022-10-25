Wedbush lifts Citizens Financial Group Inc. [CFG] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Citizens Financial Group Inc. [NYSE: CFG] stock went on an upward path that rose over 3.82% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 8.54%. The company report on October 20, 2022 that Citizens Financial Group Announces Pricing of $600 Million of Citizens Bank, N.A. Senior Notes.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE: CFG) today announced the pricing of $600 million of Citizens Bank, N.A. (“CBNA”) 6.064% fixed/floating rate senior notes due 2025 (the “Notes”).

CBNA intends to use the net proceeds of the notes offering for general corporate purposes. The notes offering is expected to close on October 25, 2022, subject to customary closing conditions.

Over the last 12 months, CFG stock dropped by -21.66%. The one-year Citizens Financial Group Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 11.9. The average equity rating for CFG stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $18.47 billion, with 495.65 million shares outstanding and 493.37 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.21M shares, CFG stock reached a trading volume of 6395488 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Citizens Financial Group Inc. [CFG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CFG shares is $44.71 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CFG stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wedbush have made an estimate for Citizens Financial Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on September 28, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, UBS raised their target price from $48 to $54. The new note on the price target was released on May 16, 2022, representing the official price target for Citizens Financial Group Inc. stock. On April 05, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for CFG shares from 64 to 54.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Citizens Financial Group Inc. is set at 1.44, with the Price to Sales ratio for CFG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.07. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.87, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 18.45. Price to Free Cash Flow for CFG in the course of the last twelve months was 5.01.

CFG Stock Performance Analysis:

Citizens Financial Group Inc. [CFG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.54. With this latest performance, CFG shares gained by 14.41% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -5.49% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -21.66% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CFG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 65.37, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 71.95, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.85 for Citizens Financial Group Inc. [CFG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 36.65, while it was recorded at 37.38 for the last single week of trading, and 41.87 for the last 200 days.

CFG Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CFG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Citizens Financial Group Inc. go to 2.05%.

Citizens Financial Group Inc. [CFG] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $17,485 million, or 91.70% of CFG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CFG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 57,265,654, which is approximately 1.78% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 46,644,056 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.84 billion in CFG stocks shares; and CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS, currently with $1.25 billion in CFG stock with ownership of nearly 12.071% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Citizens Financial Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 378 institutional holders increased their position in Citizens Financial Group Inc. [NYSE:CFG] by around 28,407,200 shares. Additionally, 417 investors decreased positions by around 46,724,780 shares, while 94 investors held positions by with 368,762,511 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 443,894,491 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CFG stock had 73 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,821,448 shares, while 130 institutional investors sold positions of 8,487,287 shares during the same period.