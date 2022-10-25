Wall Street Analyst Upgrade fuboTV Inc. [FUBO]. What else is Wall St. saying

fuboTV Inc. [NYSE: FUBO] traded at a low on 10/24/22, posting a -5.43 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $3.48. The company report on October 17, 2022 that FuboTV Announces Preliminary Q3 2022 Results, Expects to Exceed Prior Guidance in North America.

Company Continues Its Focus on Path to Profitability, Ceases Operation of Fubo Sportsbook.

FuboTV Inc. (NYSE: FUBO), the leading sports-first live TV streaming platform, announced today its preliminary third quarter 2022 results. Revenue and subscriber growth for North America (NA) are expected to exceed previously issued guidance.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 11331386 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of fuboTV Inc. stands at 10.78% while the volatility over the past one month is 9.31%.

The market cap for FUBO stock reached $636.04 million, with 185.30 million shares outstanding and 169.37 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 16.53M shares, FUBO reached a trading volume of 11331386 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about fuboTV Inc. [FUBO]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FUBO shares is $6.20 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FUBO stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wedbush have made an estimate for fuboTV Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on September 23, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wedbush raised their target price from $5 to $6. The new note on the price target was released on August 17, 2022, representing the official price target for fuboTV Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $7.50 to $4.25, while ROTH Capital kept a Neutral rating on FUBO stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for fuboTV Inc. is set at 0.39, with the Price to Sales ratio for FUBO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.75. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.05, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.04.

How has FUBO stock performed recently?

fuboTV Inc. [FUBO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -14.07. With this latest performance, FUBO shares dropped by -17.73% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -21.80% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -87.80% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FUBO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.45, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 38.24, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.08 for fuboTV Inc. [FUBO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.08, while it was recorded at 3.75 for the last single week of trading, and 5.37 for the last 200 days.

fuboTV Inc. [FUBO]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and fuboTV Inc. [FUBO] shares currently have an operating margin of -56.30 and a Gross Margin at -7.80. fuboTV Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -59.97.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -58.18, with Return on Assets sitting at -34.35.

fuboTV Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

Insider trade positions for fuboTV Inc. [FUBO]

There are presently around $275 million, or 44.30% of FUBO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FUBO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 16,098,743, which is approximately 27.551% of the company’s market cap and around 1.50% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 15,256,083 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $53.09 million in FUBO stocks shares; and MARSHALL WACE, LLP, currently with $19.45 million in FUBO stock with ownership of nearly -12.033% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in fuboTV Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 112 institutional holders increased their position in fuboTV Inc. [NYSE:FUBO] by around 22,169,081 shares. Additionally, 105 investors decreased positions by around 10,855,607 shares, while 40 investors held positions by with 45,961,130 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 78,985,818 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FUBO stock had 39 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,437,745 shares, while 41 institutional investors sold positions of 2,952,451 shares during the same period.