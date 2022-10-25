Wall Street Analyst Resumed Viatris Inc. [VTRS]. What else is Wall St. saying

Viatris Inc. [NASDAQ: VTRS] traded at a high on 10/24/22, posting a 1.60 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $9.53. The company report on October 24, 2022 that Viatris to Report Financial Results for the Third Quarter 2022 and Provide an Update on its February 28 Investor Event on November 7, 2022.

Viatris Inc. (NASDAQ: VTRS) will announce financial results for the third quarter of 2022 on Monday, November 7, 2022. Executive Chairman Robert J. Coury, Chief Executive Officer Michael Goettler, President Rajiv Malik, and Chief Financial Officer Sanjeev Narula will host a webcast at 8:30 a.m. ET on the same date to review the quarterly results and provide an update on the company’s February 28 Investor Event.

Investors and the general public are invited to listen to a live webcast of the call at investor.viatris.com or by calling 800.225.9448 or 203.518.9708 for international callers (Conference ID: VTRSQ322). A replay of the webcast also will be available on the website.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 5641053 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Viatris Inc. stands at 2.71% while the volatility over the past one month is 3.48%.

The market cap for VTRS stock reached $11.51 billion, with 1.21 billion shares outstanding and 1.21 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 11.34M shares, VTRS reached a trading volume of 5641053 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Viatris Inc. [VTRS]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VTRS shares is $13.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VTRS stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Viatris Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on October 21, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, UBS raised their target price to Sell. The new note on the price target was released on June 14, 2022, representing the official price target for Viatris Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $10, while Piper Sandler analysts kept a Underweight rating on VTRS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Viatris Inc. is set at 0.31, with the Price to Sales ratio for VTRS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.67. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.58, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.61. Price to Free Cash Flow for VTRS in the course of the last twelve months was 4.55 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

How has VTRS stock performed recently?

Viatris Inc. [VTRS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.83. With this latest performance, VTRS shares gained by 9.67% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -8.28% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -31.64% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VTRS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.44, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.48, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.33 for Viatris Inc. [VTRS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.51, while it was recorded at 9.45 for the last single week of trading, and 11.09 for the last 200 days.

Viatris Inc. [VTRS]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Viatris Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

Earnings analysis for Viatris Inc. [VTRS]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VTRS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Viatris Inc. go to -2.70%.

Insider trade positions for Viatris Inc. [VTRS]

There are presently around $8,575 million, or 75.60% of VTRS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VTRS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 145,344,236, which is approximately 5.05% of the company’s market cap and around 0.21% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 93,510,570 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $891.16 million in VTRS stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $553.54 million in VTRS stock with ownership of nearly 2.62% of the company’s market capitalization.

416 institutional holders increased their position in Viatris Inc. [NASDAQ:VTRS] by around 102,329,288 shares. Additionally, 498 investors decreased positions by around 97,485,762 shares, while 176 investors held positions by with 699,970,573 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 899,785,623 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VTRS stock had 100 new institutional investments in for a total of 16,091,502 shares, while 92 institutional investors sold positions of 10,562,647 shares during the same period.