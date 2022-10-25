Visa Inc. [V] Revenue clocked in at $28.08 billion, down -12.00% YTD: What’s Next?

Visa Inc. [NYSE: V] stock went on an upward path that rose over 0.18% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 2.95%. The company report on October 19, 2022 that Visa and Thunes Expand Visa Direct’s Reach to 1.5 Billion Digital Wallets.

Partner to launch a cross-border send-to-wallet capability for SMBs and consumers.

Visa (NYSE: V) is partnering with Thunes to help individuals and small businesses move money internationally to 78 digital wallet providers, reaching 1.5 billion digital wallets across 44 countries and territories. This partnership will now expand Visa Direct’s reach to nearly 7 billion endpoints, including more than 3 billion cards, over 2 billion accounts and 1.5 billion digital wallets.

Over the last 12 months, V stock dropped by -17.52%. The one-year Visa Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 24.04. The average equity rating for V stock is currently 1.80, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $388.02 billion, with 2.08 billion shares outstanding and 1.63 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 6.47M shares, V stock reached a trading volume of 7288836 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Visa Inc. [V]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for V shares is $251.07 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on V stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Deutsche Bank have made an estimate for Visa Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 13, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Daiwa Securities dropped their target price from $230 to $225. The new note on the price target was released on August 16, 2022, representing the official price target for Visa Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $282, while Goldman analysts kept a Buy rating on V stock. On April 29, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for V shares from 283 to 239.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Visa Inc. is set at 4.84, with the Price to Sales ratio for V stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 13.82. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 12.15, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.53. Price to Free Cash Flow for V in the course of the last twelve months was 29.95 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.40.

V Stock Performance Analysis:

Visa Inc. [V] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.95. With this latest performance, V shares gained by 3.67% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -9.16% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -17.52% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for V stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.34, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 63.27, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.87 for Visa Inc. [V]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 194.13, while it was recorded at 188.38 for the last single week of trading, and 206.61 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Visa Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Visa Inc. [V] shares currently have an operating margin of +65.66 and a Gross Margin at +76.05. Visa Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +49.82.

Return on Total Capital for V is now 26.37, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 20.74. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 32.54, with Return on Assets sitting at 14.66. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Visa Inc. [V] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 57.46. Additionally, V Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 36.49, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 26.05. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 59.34, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 34.60.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Visa Inc. [V] managed to generate an average of $558,512 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.11 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.29.Visa Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

V Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for V. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Visa Inc. go to 17.84%.

Visa Inc. [V] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $296,273 million, or 97.70% of V stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of V stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 144,324,365, which is approximately 0.551% of the company’s market cap and around 0.18% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 124,167,901 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $23.68 billion in V stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $13.49 billion in V stock with ownership of nearly -3.31% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Visa Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 1,503 institutional holders increased their position in Visa Inc. [NYSE:V] by around 63,184,899 shares. Additionally, 1,495 investors decreased positions by around 55,536,399 shares, while 358 investors held positions by with 1,434,807,150 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,553,528,448 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. V stock had 133 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,682,215 shares, while 143 institutional investors sold positions of 7,154,620 shares during the same period.