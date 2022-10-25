Vaxcyte Inc. [PCVX] stock Resumed by Jefferies analyst, price target now $50

Vaxcyte Inc. [NASDAQ: PCVX] jumped around 12.42 points on Monday, while shares priced at $33.00 at the close of the session, up 60.35%. The company report on October 24, 2022 that Vaxcyte Announces Commencement of Proposed Public Offering of Common Stock and Pre-Funded Warrants.

BofA Securities, Jefferies, SVB Securities, Evercore ISI and Guggenheim Securities are acting as joint book-running managers for the offering. Cantor is acting as lead manager for the offering. Needham & Company and BTIG are acting as co-managers for the offering.

Vaxcyte Inc. stock is now 38.71% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. PCVX Stock saw the intraday high of $36.10 and lowest of $32.99 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 29.73, which means current price is +96.66% above from all time high which was touched on 10/24/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 466.62K shares, PCVX reached a trading volume of 14470864 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Vaxcyte Inc. [PCVX]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PCVX shares is $48.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PCVX stock is a recommendation set at 1.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Vaxcyte Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 29, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on June 24, 2021, representing the official price target for Vaxcyte Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $40, while Needham analysts kept a Buy rating on PCVX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Vaxcyte Inc. is set at 2.41 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.47, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.53.

How has PCVX stock performed recently?

Vaxcyte Inc. [PCVX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 27.56. With this latest performance, PCVX shares gained by 32.85% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 27.91% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 45.31% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PCVX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 69.47, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 73.59, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 66.34 for Vaxcyte Inc. [PCVX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 25.74, while it was recorded at 24.67 for the last single week of trading, and 23.52 for the last 200 days.

Vaxcyte Inc. [PCVX]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -31.78, with Return on Assets sitting at -27.91.

Vaxcyte Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 11.90 and a Current Ratio set at 11.90.

Earnings analysis for Vaxcyte Inc. [PCVX]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PCVX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Vaxcyte Inc. go to 4.70%.

Insider trade positions for Vaxcyte Inc. [PCVX]

There are presently around $1,726 million, or 92.60% of PCVX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PCVX stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 8,513,406, which is approximately 1.629% of the company’s market cap and around 0.90% of the total institutional ownership; RA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P., holding 4,581,203 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $151.18 million in PCVX stocks shares; and JANUS HENDERSON GROUP PLC, currently with $139.41 million in PCVX stock with ownership of nearly -2.431% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Vaxcyte Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 74 institutional holders increased their position in Vaxcyte Inc. [NASDAQ:PCVX] by around 6,373,965 shares. Additionally, 28 investors decreased positions by around 6,219,813 shares, while 14 investors held positions by with 39,714,463 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 52,308,241 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PCVX stock had 28 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,986,038 shares, while 8 institutional investors sold positions of 3,650,857 shares during the same period.