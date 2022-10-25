Uranium Energy Corp. [UEC] is 22.99% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Uranium Energy Corp. [AMEX: UEC] traded at a low on 10/24/22, posting a -2.60 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $4.12. The company report on October 17, 2022 that Uranium Energy Corp Completes Acquisition of the World-Class Development-Stage Roughrider Uranium Project From Rio Tinto.

Uranium Energy Corp (NYSE American: UEC) (the “Company” or “UEC”) is pleased to announce that it has completed its previously announced acquisition of the Roughrider uranium development project (“Roughrider” or the “Project”) located in the Athabasca Basin in Saskatchewan, Canada (the “Transaction”) from a subsidiary of Rio Tinto plc (“Rio Tinto”).

The results of the trading session contributed to over 6986589 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Uranium Energy Corp. stands at 5.79% while the volatility over the past one month is 7.22%.

The market cap for UEC stock reached $1.34 billion, with 345.77 million shares outstanding and 339.49 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 10.06M shares, UEC reached a trading volume of 6986589 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Uranium Energy Corp. [UEC]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for UEC shares is $6.92 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on UEC stock is a recommendation set at 1.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Canaccord Genuity have made an estimate for Uranium Energy Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Speculative Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 13, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on April 22, 2022, representing the official price target for Uranium Energy Corp. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $1.50, while Canaccord Genuity analysts kept a Speculative Buy rating on UEC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Uranium Energy Corp. is set at 0.28, with the Price to Sales ratio for UEC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 13.30. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.61.

How has UEC stock performed recently?

Uranium Energy Corp. [UEC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.91. With this latest performance, UEC shares gained by 25.61% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -10.43% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 5.10% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UEC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.68, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.38, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.96 for Uranium Energy Corp. [UEC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.92, while it was recorded at 4.06 for the last single week of trading, and 3.89 for the last 200 days.

Uranium Energy Corp. [UEC]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Return on Total Capital for UEC is now -14.16, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -12.51. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -13.72, with Return on Assets sitting at -11.35. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Uranium Energy Corp. [UEC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 7.13. Additionally, UEC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 6.66, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 6.37. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.20, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.19.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Uranium Energy Corp. [UEC] managed to generate an average of -$315,187 per employee.Uranium Energy Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.20 and a Current Ratio set at 12.00.

Insider trade positions for Uranium Energy Corp. [UEC]

There are presently around $571 million, or 45.80% of UEC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of UEC stocks are: STATE STREET CORP with ownership of 30,058,991, which is approximately -2.455% of the company’s market cap and around 1.90% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 18,679,150 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $76.96 million in UEC stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $60.32 million in UEC stock with ownership of nearly 12.075% of the company’s market capitalization.

96 institutional holders increased their position in Uranium Energy Corp. [AMEX:UEC] by around 35,444,976 shares. Additionally, 73 investors decreased positions by around 22,161,226 shares, while 36 investors held positions by with 80,980,840 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 138,587,042 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. UEC stock had 35 new institutional investments in for a total of 17,706,947 shares, while 26 institutional investors sold positions of 2,280,764 shares during the same period.