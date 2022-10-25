Unilever PLC [UL] Revenue clocked in at $55.05 billion, down -17.36% YTD: What’s Next?

Unilever PLC [NYSE: UL] loss -0.25% or -0.11 points to close at $44.45 with a heavy trading volume of 5572097 shares. The company report on August 30, 2022 that Meeting the Need: Unilever Supports America’s Food Banks at a Time of Surging Demand.

Unilever U.S. is donating $13 million worth of cleaning products, personal care items and food to local communities.

Food banks across America report they are struggling to stock their shelves, affected by surging demand, supply chain issues, a decrease in donations, and the current economic landscape. To support communities across the country, Unilever U.S. is donating an estimated retail value of more than $13 million dollars in products.

It opened the trading session at $44.18, the shares rose to $44.60 and dropped to $43.60, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for UL points out that the company has recorded -4.18% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -4.74% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 2.76M shares, UL reached to a volume of 5572097 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Unilever PLC [UL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for UL shares is $47.28 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on UL stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Unilever PLC shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on September 29, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on September 26, 2022, representing the official price target for Unilever PLC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Unilever PLC is set at 0.86, with the Price to Sales ratio for UL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.02. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.77, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.68.

Trading performance analysis for UL stock

Unilever PLC [UL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.07. With this latest performance, UL shares gained by 1.37% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -4.18% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -17.24% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.06, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.31, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.90 for Unilever PLC [UL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 45.13, while it was recorded at 44.10 for the last single week of trading, and 46.67 for the last 200 days.

Unilever PLC [UL]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Unilever PLC [UL] shares currently have an operating margin of +18.37 and a Gross Margin at +42.30. Unilever PLC’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +11.53.

Return on Total Capital for UL is now 20.38, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 15.49. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 37.10, with Return on Assets sitting at 8.41. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Unilever PLC [UL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 173.45. Additionally, UL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 63.43, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 39.51. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 132.17, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 48.34.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Unilever PLC [UL] managed to generate an average of $35,126 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 9.41 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.73.Unilever PLC’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

Unilever PLC [UL]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for UL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Unilever PLC go to 6.90%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Unilever PLC [UL]

There are presently around $11,174 million, or 10.20% of UL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of UL stocks are: WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP with ownership of 24,625,254, which is approximately 42.959% of the company’s market cap and around 2.90% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 20,877,176 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $927.99 million in UL stocks shares; and BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/, currently with $448.42 million in UL stock with ownership of nearly 18.313% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Unilever PLC stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 544 institutional holders increased their position in Unilever PLC [NYSE:UL] by around 33,050,214 shares. Additionally, 411 investors decreased positions by around 21,286,559 shares, while 164 investors held positions by with 197,046,171 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 251,382,944 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. UL stock had 105 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,133,861 shares, while 84 institutional investors sold positions of 9,899,976 shares during the same period.