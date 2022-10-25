Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. [RCL] Revenue clocked in at $4.68 billion, down -35.33% YTD: What’s Next?

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. [NYSE: RCL] price surged by 1.08 percent to reach at $0.53. The company report on October 20, 2022 that INTRODUCING THE ICON OF VACATIONS: ROYAL CARIBBEAN REVEALS ICON OF THE SEAS.

The Game-changing, Iconic Combination Makes the Ultimate Family Vacation.

A new era of vacations starts here. Royal Caribbean International has revealed the first look at the highly anticipated Icon of the Seas, the Icon of Vacations. Arriving in late 2023 ahead of its January 2024 debut, the first Icon Class ship will be the travel industry’s first-of-its-kind combination of the best of every vacation. From the beach retreat to the resort escape and the theme park adventure, with Icon, every kind of family and adventurer can experience their version of the ultimate family vacation. Vacationers can book their iconic adventure on Royal Caribbean’s website on Tuesday, Oct. 25. Crown & Anchor loyalty members can look out for special access on Monday, Oct. 24.

A sum of 6735215 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 7.87M shares. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. shares reached a high of $49.98 and dropped to a low of $47.74 until finishing in the latest session at $49.73.

The one-year RCL stock forecast points to a potential upside of 22.98. The average equity rating for RCL stock is currently 2.40, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. [RCL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RCL shares is $64.57 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RCL stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on June 29, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Susquehanna raised their target price to Positive. The new note on the price target was released on June 09, 2022, representing the official price target for Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $93, while Wells Fargo analysts kept a Overweight rating on RCL stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. is set at 2.96, with the Price to Sales ratio for RCL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.62. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.73, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.53.

RCL Stock Performance Analysis:

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. [RCL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 10.24. With this latest performance, RCL shares gained by 11.95% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -39.63% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -41.24% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RCL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.70, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 65.32, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.11 for Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. [RCL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 44.34, while it was recorded at 48.33 for the last single week of trading, and 58.63 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. Fundamentals:

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 0.30.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. [RCL] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $9,067 million, or 69.50% of RCL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RCL stocks are: CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS with ownership of 29,750,225, which is approximately 2.989% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 23,577,417 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.17 billion in RCL stocks shares; and CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS, currently with $786.05 million in RCL stock with ownership of nearly -27.314% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 239 institutional holders increased their position in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. [NYSE:RCL] by around 18,099,964 shares. Additionally, 328 investors decreased positions by around 26,466,622 shares, while 124 investors held positions by with 137,765,891 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 182,332,477 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RCL stock had 49 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,741,845 shares, while 134 institutional investors sold positions of 9,019,674 shares during the same period.