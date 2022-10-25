Raymond James lifts MetLife Inc. [MET] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

MetLife Inc. [NYSE: MET] traded at a high on 10/24/22, posting a 1.94 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $69.38. The company report on October 24, 2022 that MetLife Recognized as One of America’s Best Adoption-Friendly Workplaces.

MetLife, Inc. (NYSE: MET) today announced that, for the 15th year in a row, it has earned a spot on the Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption’s annual list of America’s Best Adoption-Friendly Workplaces. MetLife has been recognized for its employee adoption benefits, parental leave policies, and flexible work culture.

“From the beginning of our adoption journey, MetLife supported me in my commitment to grow our family,” said Marcus Munyon, senior business architect, MetLife. “The adoption benefit combined with the leave policy and the flexibility in the workplace told me that MetLife saw me as a whole person and celebrated my growing family as much as I did.”.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 6359599 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of MetLife Inc. stands at 2.49% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.73%.

The market cap for MET stock reached $53.68 billion, with 809.70 million shares outstanding and 670.73 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.22M shares, MET reached a trading volume of 6359599 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about MetLife Inc. [MET]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MET shares is $77.44 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MET stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for MetLife Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on September 22, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wolfe Research raised their target price from $70 to $74. The new note on the price target was released on June 23, 2022, representing the official price target for MetLife Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $77, while Citigroup analysts kept a Buy rating on MET stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for MetLife Inc. is set at 1.85, with the Price to Sales ratio for MET stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.79. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.51, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 26.56. Price to Free Cash Flow for MET in the course of the last twelve months was 3.94.

How has MET stock performed recently?

MetLife Inc. [MET] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.69. With this latest performance, MET shares gained by 12.16% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 0.43% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 5.33% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MET stock in for the last two-week period is set at 65.65, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 71.19, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.87 for MetLife Inc. [MET]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 65.26, while it was recorded at 67.64 for the last single week of trading, and 65.85 for the last 200 days.

Earnings analysis for MetLife Inc. [MET]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MET. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for MetLife Inc. go to -0.43%.

Insider trade positions for MetLife Inc. [MET]

There are presently around $40,476 million, or 74.90% of MET stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MET stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 62,660,874, which is approximately -10.722% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 57,074,015 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.96 billion in MET stocks shares; and DODGE & COX, currently with $3.95 billion in MET stock with ownership of nearly -2.495% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in MetLife Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 582 institutional holders increased their position in MetLife Inc. [NYSE:MET] by around 26,768,603 shares. Additionally, 521 investors decreased positions by around 43,684,819 shares, while 202 investors held positions by with 512,940,563 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 583,393,985 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MET stock had 105 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,873,300 shares, while 103 institutional investors sold positions of 5,624,653 shares during the same period.