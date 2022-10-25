Nomad Foods Limited [NOMD] moved down -0.99: Why It’s Important

Nomad Foods Limited [NYSE: NOMD] slipped around -0.13 points on Monday, while shares priced at $12.96 at the close of the session, down -0.99%. The company report on August 24, 2022 that Nomad Foods to Participate in Fireside Chat at Barclays Global Consumer Staples Conference on September 7, 2022.

Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE: NOMD) today announced that Stefan Descheemaeker, Chief Executive Officer, Samy Zekhout, Chief Financial Officer, and Anthony Bucalo, Head of Investor Relations, will participate in a fireside chat at the Barclays Global Consumer Staples Conference to be held in Boston, MA on Wednesday, September 7, 2022 at 11:15 a.m. ET. An audio webcast of the fireside chat will be made available on Nomad Foods’ website at http://www.nomadfoods.com.

About Nomad Foods Nomad Foods (NYSE: NOMD) is Europe’s leading frozen food company. The Company’s portfolio of iconic brands, which includes Birds Eye, Findus, iglo, Ledo and Frikom, have been a part of consumers’ meals for generations, standing for great tasting food that is convenient, high quality and nutritious. Nomad Foods is headquartered in the United Kingdom. Additional information may be found at http://www.nomadfoods.com/.

Nomad Foods Limited stock is now -48.96% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. NOMD Stock saw the intraday high of $13.165 and lowest of $12.50 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 28.27, which means current price is +3.68% above from all time high which was touched on 01/07/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 859.67K shares, NOMD reached a trading volume of 5767687 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NOMD shares is $23.64 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NOMD stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Nomad Foods Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 30, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Mizuho raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on January 27, 2022, representing the official price target for Nomad Foods Limited stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $36 to $29, while Goldman kept a Neutral rating on NOMD stock. On October 06, 2021, analysts increased their price target for NOMD shares from 29 to 34.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Nomad Foods Limited is set at 0.58, with the Price to Sales ratio for NOMD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.84. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.93. Price to Free Cash Flow for NOMD in the course of the last twelve months was 15.37 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.60.

Nomad Foods Limited [NOMD] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.15. With this latest performance, NOMD shares dropped by -21.07% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -36.09% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -54.09% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NOMD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 28.07, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 25.49, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 30.21 for Nomad Foods Limited [NOMD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 16.15, while it was recorded at 13.35 for the last single week of trading, and 20.15 for the last 200 days.

Nomad Foods Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NOMD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Nomad Foods Limited go to 9.27%.

There are presently around $1,778 million, or 90.00% of NOMD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NOMD stocks are: WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP with ownership of 14,460,612, which is approximately -7.151% of the company’s market cap and around 15.70% of the total institutional ownership; ALLIANCEBERNSTEIN L.P., holding 11,137,996 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $144.35 million in NOMD stocks shares; and ALLSPRING GLOBAL INVESTMENTS HOLDINGS, LLC, currently with $131.05 million in NOMD stock with ownership of nearly -0.754% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Nomad Foods Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 73 institutional holders increased their position in Nomad Foods Limited [NYSE:NOMD] by around 13,282,071 shares. Additionally, 97 investors decreased positions by around 14,101,274 shares, while 34 investors held positions by with 109,841,554 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 137,224,899 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NOMD stock had 17 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,456,713 shares, while 25 institutional investors sold positions of 1,948,243 shares during the same period.