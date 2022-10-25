Myovant Sciences Ltd. [MYOV] Stock trading around $26.79 per share: What’s Next?

Myovant Sciences Ltd. [NYSE: MYOV] stock went on an upward path that rose over 9.17% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 7.16%. The company report on October 24, 2022 that Myovant Sciences Cancels Second Quarter Earnings Conference Call.

Over the last 12 months, MYOV stock rose by 29.48%. The one-year Myovant Sciences Ltd. stock forecast points to a potential downside of -14.83. The average equity rating for MYOV stock is currently 1.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $2.55 billion, with 95.39 million shares outstanding and 45.22 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 968.95K shares, MYOV stock reached a trading volume of 21946035 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Myovant Sciences Ltd. [MYOV]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MYOV shares is $23.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MYOV stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

SVB Leerink have made an estimate for Myovant Sciences Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on August 09, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, SVB Leerink raised their target price to Mkt Perform. The new note on the price target was released on September 09, 2021, representing the official price target for Myovant Sciences Ltd. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $18, while Goldman analysts kept a Neutral rating on MYOV stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Myovant Sciences Ltd. is set at 1.16, with the Price to Sales ratio for MYOV stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.31.

MYOV Stock Performance Analysis:

Myovant Sciences Ltd. [MYOV] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.16. With this latest performance, MYOV shares gained by 59.27% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 162.39% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 29.48% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MYOV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 72.17, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 75.52, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 70.04 for Myovant Sciences Ltd. [MYOV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 20.16, while it was recorded at 24.84 for the last single week of trading, and 14.37 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Myovant Sciences Ltd. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Myovant Sciences Ltd. [MYOV] shares currently have an operating margin of -81.11 and a Gross Margin at +76.35. Myovant Sciences Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -89.18.

Myovant Sciences Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.90.

Myovant Sciences Ltd. [MYOV] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $796 million, or 33.20% of MYOV stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MYOV stocks are: WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP with ownership of 6,416,368, which is approximately 10.979% of the company’s market cap and around 1.50% of the total institutional ownership; BELLEVUE GROUP AG, holding 5,919,639 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $158.59 million in MYOV stocks shares; and JANUS HENDERSON GROUP PLC, currently with $145.98 million in MYOV stock with ownership of nearly -2.221% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Myovant Sciences Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 44 institutional holders increased their position in Myovant Sciences Ltd. [NYSE:MYOV] by around 3,180,157 shares. Additionally, 48 investors decreased positions by around 4,633,823 shares, while 18 investors held positions by with 21,906,159 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 29,720,139 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MYOV stock had 15 new institutional investments in for a total of 904,352 shares, while 20 institutional investors sold positions of 1,203,881 shares during the same period.