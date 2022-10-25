Meta Platforms Inc. [META] Stock trading around $130.01 per share: What’s Next?

Meta Platforms Inc. [NASDAQ: META] loss -1.16% on the last trading session, reaching $130.01 price per share at the time. The company report on October 7, 2022 that Small Businesses Key in Tackling Climate Change.

Meta

A new report called Unlocking the Potential of SMBs in Climate Action outlines what small and medium sized businesses say they need to help them tackle climate change.

Meta Platforms Inc. represents 2.70 billion in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $359.14 billion with the latest information. META stock price has been found in the range of $125.44 to $130.12.

If compared to the average trading volume of 29.19M shares, META reached a trading volume of 46173010 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Meta Platforms Inc. [META]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for META shares is $218.27 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on META stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cowen have made an estimate for Meta Platforms Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on October 13, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Credit Suisse dropped their target price from $214 to $174. The new note on the price target was released on October 11, 2022, representing the official price target for Meta Platforms Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $160, while Atlantic Equities analysts kept a Neutral rating on META stock. On August 19, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for META shares from 280 to 225.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Meta Platforms Inc. is set at 5.59, with the Price to Sales ratio for META stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.01. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.80, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 14.66. Price to Free Cash Flow for META in the course of the last twelve months was 10.04 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.50.

Trading performance analysis for META stock

Meta Platforms Inc. [META] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.56. With this latest performance, META shares dropped by -8.97% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -29.38% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -61.97% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for META stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.50, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 36.34, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.68 for Meta Platforms Inc. [META]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 150.04, while it was recorded at 131.96 for the last single week of trading, and 194.14 for the last 200 days.

Meta Platforms Inc. [META]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Meta Platforms Inc. [META] shares currently have an operating margin of +39.65 and a Gross Margin at +80.79. Meta Platforms Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +33.38.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 31.10, with Return on Assets sitting at 24.21.

Meta Platforms Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.50 and a Current Ratio set at 2.50.

Meta Platforms Inc. [META]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for META. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Meta Platforms Inc. go to 6.80%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Meta Platforms Inc. [META]

There are presently around $219,292 million, or 75.50% of META stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of META stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 180,403,765, which is approximately -0.027% of the company’s market cap and around 0.55% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 151,566,495 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $19.71 billion in META stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $15.05 billion in META stock with ownership of nearly -5.658% of the company’s market capitalization.

1,413 institutional holders increased their position in Meta Platforms Inc. [NASDAQ:META] by around 89,328,568 shares. Additionally, 1,668 investors decreased positions by around 122,065,888 shares, while 275 investors held positions by with 1,475,341,073 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,686,735,529 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. META stock had 162 new institutional investments in for a total of 12,134,395 shares, while 324 institutional investors sold positions of 11,643,970 shares during the same period.