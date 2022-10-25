Market cap of Healthcare Triangle Inc. [HCTI] reaches 12.00M – now what?

Healthcare Triangle Inc. [NASDAQ: HCTI] loss -7.10% or -0.03 points to close at $0.36 with a heavy trading volume of 5759130 shares. The company report on October 3, 2022 that EF Hutton Reiterates Buy Rating On HCTI, Second Time in 2022.

Benzinga – Kenneth Adams.

It opened the trading session at $0.4068, the shares rose to $0.639 and dropped to $0.3311, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for HCTI points out that the company has recorded -58.17% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -28.57% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 96.78K shares, HCTI reached to a volume of 5759130 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Healthcare Triangle Inc. [HCTI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HCTI shares is $2.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HCTI stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Healthcare Triangle Inc. is set at 0.08, with the Price to Sales ratio for HCTI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.30. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.90, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.04.

Trading performance analysis for HCTI stock

Healthcare Triangle Inc. [HCTI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 14.29. With this latest performance, HCTI shares dropped by -10.47% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -58.17% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -87.37% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HCTI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.19, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.68, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.47 for Healthcare Triangle Inc. [HCTI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.4566, while it was recorded at 0.3424 for the last single week of trading, and 0.8882 for the last 200 days.

Healthcare Triangle Inc. [HCTI]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Healthcare Triangle Inc. [HCTI] shares currently have an operating margin of -15.19 and a Gross Margin at +25.80. Healthcare Triangle Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -16.87.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -58.15, with Return on Assets sitting at -33.31.

Healthcare Triangle Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

An analysis of insider ownership at Healthcare Triangle Inc. [HCTI]

There are presently around $0 million, or 0.60% of HCTI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HCTI stocks are: GLADSTONE INSTITUTIONAL ADVISORY LLC with ownership of 70,000, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 69.50% of the total institutional ownership; CITADEL ADVISORS LLC, holding 30,015 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $11000.0 in HCTI stocks shares; and JANE STREET GROUP, LLC, currently with $7000.0 in HCTI stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Healthcare Triangle Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 8 institutional holders increased their position in Healthcare Triangle Inc. [NASDAQ:HCTI] by around 87,081 shares. Additionally, 3 investors decreased positions by around 148,369 shares, while 2 investors held positions by with 74,437 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 161,013 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HCTI stock had 6 new institutional investments in for a total of 83,223 shares, while 3 institutional investors sold positions of 148,369 shares during the same period.