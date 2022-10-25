Market cap of Enservco Corporation [ENSV] reaches 17.49M – now what?

Enservco Corporation [AMEX: ENSV] jumped around 0.07 points on Monday, while shares priced at $2.09 at the close of the session, up 3.47%. The company report on October 19, 2022 that Enservco Corporation Reports 2022 First Quarter Financial Results.

Q1 revenue up 67% YOY to $8.6 million from $5.1 million as Company posts gains across all service offerings based on increased customer activity driven by higher commodity prices.

Company expects to bring its filings current in near future with filing of second quarter Form 10-Q.

Enservco Corporation stock is now 145.02% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. ENSV Stock saw the intraday high of $2.53 and lowest of $2.02 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 8.76, which means current price is +279.86% above from all time high which was touched on 03/08/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 438.01K shares, ENSV reached a trading volume of 5829524 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Enservco Corporation [ENSV]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ENSV shares is $4.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ENSV stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Northland Capital have made an estimate for Enservco Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on November 13, 2015. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Northland Capital dropped their target price from $4 to $2.75. The new note on the price target was released on March 19, 2015, representing the official price target for Enservco Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $4, while Northland Capital analysts kept a Outperform rating on ENSV stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Enservco Corporation is set at 0.22, with the Price to Sales ratio for ENSV stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.14. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.16, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.12.

How has ENSV stock performed recently?

Enservco Corporation [ENSV] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 52.55. With this latest performance, ENSV shares gained by 67.20% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -21.43% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 75.63% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ENSV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 72.68, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 80.96, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 66.08 for Enservco Corporation [ENSV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.55, while it was recorded at 1.66 for the last single week of trading, and 1.88 for the last 200 days.

Enservco Corporation [ENSV]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Enservco Corporation [ENSV] shares currently have an operating margin of -74.34 and a Gross Margin at -47.06. Enservco Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -52.45.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -203.72, with Return on Assets sitting at -29.08.

Enservco Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

Earnings analysis for Enservco Corporation [ENSV]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ENSV. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Enservco Corporation go to 20.00%.

Insider trade positions for Enservco Corporation [ENSV]

There are presently around $2 million, or 25.10% of ENSV stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ENSV stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 513,684, which is approximately 182.696% of the company’s market cap and around 3.00% of the total institutional ownership; DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP, holding 129,203 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.27 million in ENSV stocks shares; and GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $0.23 million in ENSV stock with ownership of nearly 4.699% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Enservco Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 9 institutional holders increased their position in Enservco Corporation [AMEX:ENSV] by around 438,455 shares. Additionally, 13 investors decreased positions by around 216,371 shares, while 4 investors held positions by with 394,239 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,049,065 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ENSV stock had 2 new institutional investments in for a total of 10,795 shares, while 10 institutional investors sold positions of 142,597 shares during the same period.