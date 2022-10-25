KE Holdings Inc. [BEKE] Is Currently -16.14 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

KE Holdings Inc. [NYSE: BEKE] closed the trading session at $9.77 on 10/24/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $9.225, while the highest price level was $10.19. The company report on August 23, 2022 that China Housing Platform Announces Forecast-beating Q2 Revenues.

Dedicated to making homes better place with one-stop living services on its platform, Beike will explore more opportunities in the home renovation and furnishing sector.

KE Holdings Inc. (“Beike” or the “Company”) (NYSE: BEKE and HKEX: 2423), a leading integrated online and offline housing platform empowered by property technology, today announced its unaudited financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2022.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -51.44 percent and weekly performance of -22.95 percent. The stock has been moved at -20.83 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -40.06 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -34.16 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 11.45M shares, BEKE reached to a volume of 18146214 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about KE Holdings Inc. [BEKE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BEKE shares is $22.93 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BEKE stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

HSBC Securities have made an estimate for KE Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 23, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on June 21, 2022, representing the official price target for KE Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $7.50 to $13.50, while JP Morgan kept a Neutral rating on BEKE stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for KE Holdings Inc. is set at 1.17, with the Price to Sales ratio for BEKE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.35. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.26, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.01. Price to Free Cash Flow for BEKE in the course of the last twelve months was 21.36 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.90.

BEKE stock trade performance evaluation

KE Holdings Inc. [BEKE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -22.95. With this latest performance, BEKE shares dropped by -40.06% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -20.83% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -60.89% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BEKE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 23.24, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 17.95, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 28.30 for KE Holdings Inc. [BEKE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 16.15, while it was recorded at 11.27 for the last single week of trading, and 15.82 for the last 200 days.

KE Holdings Inc. [BEKE]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and KE Holdings Inc. [BEKE] shares currently have an operating margin of -0.75 and a Gross Margin at +19.59. KE Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -0.65.

Return on Total Capital for BEKE is now -0.81, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -0.74. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -0.78, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.51. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, KE Holdings Inc. [BEKE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 11.21. Additionally, BEKE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 10.08, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 7.49. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 6.42, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 5.78.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, KE Holdings Inc. [BEKE] managed to generate an average of -$5,738 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.38 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.79.KE Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.90.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for KE Holdings Inc. [BEKE] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BEKE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for KE Holdings Inc. go to 15.14%.

KE Holdings Inc. [BEKE]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $4,327 million, or 39.10% of BEKE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BEKE stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 23,770,729, which is approximately 21.239% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; MORGAN STANLEY, holding 23,593,169 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $230.5 million in BEKE stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $220.1 million in BEKE stock with ownership of nearly 151.985% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in KE Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 137 institutional holders increased their position in KE Holdings Inc. [NYSE:BEKE] by around 119,400,829 shares. Additionally, 102 investors decreased positions by around 84,341,004 shares, while 18 investors held positions by with 239,187,852 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 442,929,685 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BEKE stock had 45 new institutional investments in for a total of 17,948,581 shares, while 33 institutional investors sold positions of 44,092,790 shares during the same period.