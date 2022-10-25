Jefferies slashes price target on Coterra Energy Inc. [CTRA] – find out why.

Coterra Energy Inc. [NYSE: CTRA] jumped around 0.61 points on Monday, while shares priced at $30.28 at the close of the session, up 2.06%. The company report on October 18, 2022 that Coterra Energy Schedules Third-Quarter 2022 Results Conference Call for Friday, November 4, 2022.

Coterra Energy Inc. (“Coterra” or the “Company”) (NYSE: CTRA) today announced it will host a conference call on Friday, November 4, 2022, at 9:00 AM CT (10:00 AM ET) to discuss third-quarter 2022 financial and operating results. The Company plans to announce third-quarter 2022 results after the market closes on Thursday, November 3, 2022.

Conference Call Information Date: Friday, November 4, 2022 Time: 10:00 AM ET / 9:00 AM CT Dial-in (for callers in the U.S. and Canada): (888) 550-5424 Int’l dial-in: (646) 960-0819 Conference ID: 3813676.

Coterra Energy Inc. stock is now 67.33% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. CTRA Stock saw the intraday high of $30.47 and lowest of $29.4801 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 35.93, which means current price is +64.65% above from all time high which was touched on 06/08/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 7.23M shares, CTRA reached a trading volume of 5578547 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Coterra Energy Inc. [CTRA]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CTRA shares is $36.61 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CTRA stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Coterra Energy Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on October 19, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, MKM Partners raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on July 20, 2022, representing the official price target for Coterra Energy Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $40 to $27, while Citigroup kept a Neutral rating on CTRA stock. On April 25, 2022, analysts increased their price target for CTRA shares from 26 to 32.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Coterra Energy Inc. is set at 1.22, with the Price to Sales ratio for CTRA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.49. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.99, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.33. Price to Free Cash Flow for CTRA in the course of the last twelve months was 42.65 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.80.

How has CTRA stock performed recently?

Coterra Energy Inc. [CTRA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.70. With this latest performance, CTRA shares gained by 14.87% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 9.15% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 50.59% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CTRA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.35, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.76, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.05 for Coterra Energy Inc. [CTRA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 29.24, while it was recorded at 29.84 for the last single week of trading, and 27.74 for the last 200 days.

Coterra Energy Inc. [CTRA]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Coterra Energy Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

Earnings analysis for Coterra Energy Inc. [CTRA]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CTRA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Coterra Energy Inc. go to 9.61%.

Insider trade positions for Coterra Energy Inc. [CTRA]

There are presently around $22,646 million, or 98.80% of CTRA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CTRA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 89,967,143, which is approximately -1.867% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 63,856,256 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.93 billion in CTRA stocks shares; and CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, currently with $1.93 billion in CTRA stock with ownership of nearly -24.089% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Coterra Energy Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 413 institutional holders increased their position in Coterra Energy Inc. [NYSE:CTRA] by around 75,888,712 shares. Additionally, 340 investors decreased positions by around 80,747,239 shares, while 99 investors held positions by with 591,248,222 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 747,884,173 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CTRA stock had 118 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,686,425 shares, while 67 institutional investors sold positions of 2,720,958 shares during the same period.