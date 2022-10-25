Infosys Limited [INFY] Revenue clocked in at $16.32 billion, down -27.14% YTD: What’s Next?

Infosys Limited [NYSE: INFY] jumped around 0.14 points on Monday, while shares priced at $18.44 at the close of the session, up 0.77%. The company report on October 20, 2022 that Infosys to Modernize CIRCOR’s IT Infrastructure Landscape for Efficient and Agile Operations.

The cloud-based, enterprise-wide transformation will also revamp CIRCOR’s cybersecurity platform for uninterrupted service delivery.

Infosys (NSE: INFY) (BSE: INFY) (NYSE: INFY), a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting, today announced its collaboration with CIRCOR International, one of the world’s leading providers of mission critical flow control products and services for the Industrial and Aerospace & Defense markets, to transform its IT infrastructure, service desk, and user support applications. As part of this strategic engagement, Infosys will work on transforming CIRCOR’s IT landscape and modernize its IT infrastructure.

Infosys Limited stock is now -27.14% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. INFY Stock saw the intraday high of $18.54 and lowest of $18.215 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 26.39, which means current price is +12.51% above from all time high which was touched on 01/12/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 9.80M shares, INFY reached a trading volume of 9577014 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Infosys Limited [INFY]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for INFY shares is $20.59 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on INFY stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Susquehanna have made an estimate for Infosys Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on September 16, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on September 13, 2022, representing the official price target for Infosys Limited stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Infosys Limited is set at 0.46, with the Price to Sales ratio for INFY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.68. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 8.02, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.77. Price to Free Cash Flow for INFY in the course of the last twelve months was 91.06 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.00.

How has INFY stock performed recently?

Infosys Limited [INFY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.54. With this latest performance, INFY shares gained by 11.02% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -9.65% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -19.86% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for INFY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.19, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 64.77, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.29 for Infosys Limited [INFY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 18.10, while it was recorded at 18.11 for the last single week of trading, and 20.41 for the last 200 days.

Infosys Limited [INFY]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Infosys Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.00 and a Current Ratio set at 2.00.

Earnings analysis for Infosys Limited [INFY]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for INFY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Infosys Limited go to 14.80%.

Insider trade positions for Infosys Limited [INFY]

There are presently around $10,014 million, or 15.20% of INFY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of INFY stocks are: JPMORGAN CHASE & CO with ownership of 76,676,808, which is approximately 2.864% of the company’s market cap and around 18.20% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 29,344,087 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $541.11 million in INFY stocks shares; and FIL LTD, currently with $471.51 million in INFY stock with ownership of nearly -3.955% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Infosys Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 168 institutional holders increased their position in Infosys Limited [NYSE:INFY] by around 39,104,751 shares. Additionally, 253 investors decreased positions by around 107,389,187 shares, while 91 investors held positions by with 396,584,105 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 543,078,043 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. INFY stock had 43 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,001,129 shares, while 60 institutional investors sold positions of 19,138,538 shares during the same period.