For The Gap Inc. [GPS], Analyst sees a rise to $9. What next?

The Gap Inc. [NYSE: GPS] traded at a high on 10/24/22, posting a 2.82 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $10.56. The company report on September 28, 2022 that Athleta Teams Up with thredUP and Shop Premium Outlets to Offer Customers New Shopping Experiences Online.

Expanded omni-experience gives customers more ways to shop the brand’s premium performance and performance lifestyle assortment.

Athleta, a Gap Inc. (NYSE: GPS) brand, today announced a new partnership with thredUP and online collaboration with Shop Premium Outlets, supporting Athleta’s long-term growth strategy to reach new customers and expand its community of empowered women and girls. Both ventures will deliver new value to customers shopping in stores and online, underscoring the brand’s commitment to omnichannel excellence.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 5879294 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of The Gap Inc. stands at 5.93% while the volatility over the past one month is 5.74%.

The market cap for GPS stock reached $3.63 billion, with 367.00 million shares outstanding and 178.11 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 7.51M shares, GPS reached a trading volume of 5879294 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GPS shares is $9.65 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GPS stock is a recommendation set at 3.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for The Gap Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on August 30, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley raised their target price from $7.50 to $8. The new note on the price target was released on August 26, 2022, representing the official price target for The Gap Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $12 to $9, while Deutsche Bank kept a Hold rating on GPS stock. On July 12, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for GPS shares from 16 to 10.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Gap Inc. is set at 0.54, with the Price to Sales ratio for GPS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.23. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.68, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.06.

The Gap Inc. [GPS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.39. With this latest performance, GPS shares gained by 24.68% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -15.11% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -53.11% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GPS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 64.05, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 69.11, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.11 for The Gap Inc. [GPS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.60, while it was recorded at 10.13 for the last single week of trading, and 11.94 for the last 200 days.

The Gap Inc. [GPS]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

The Gap Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

Earnings analysis for The Gap Inc. [GPS]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GPS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The Gap Inc. go to -9.90%.

Insider trade positions for The Gap Inc. [GPS]

There are presently around $2,292 million, or 60.40% of GPS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GPS stocks are: DODGE & COX with ownership of 38,608,626, which is approximately 0.644% of the company’s market cap and around 8.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 23,777,323 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $251.09 million in GPS stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $212.77 million in GPS stock with ownership of nearly 8.357% of the company’s market capitalization.

186 institutional holders increased their position in The Gap Inc. [NYSE:GPS] by around 41,367,086 shares. Additionally, 173 investors decreased positions by around 35,960,905 shares, while 61 investors held positions by with 139,688,978 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 217,016,969 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GPS stock had 63 new institutional investments in for a total of 9,816,817 shares, while 64 institutional investors sold positions of 5,431,547 shares during the same period.