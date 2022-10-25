Equitrans Midstream Corporation [ETRN] Is Currently -1.85 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Equitrans Midstream Corporation [NYSE: ETRN] loss -1.85% or -0.15 points to close at $7.94 with a heavy trading volume of 6890827 shares. The company report on October 17, 2022 that Equitrans Midstream Q3 2022 Earnings and Conference Call.

Equitrans Midstream Corporation (NYSE: ETRN) will release its third quarter 2022 earnings information on Tuesday, November 1, 2022, and will also host a conference call with analysts and investors at 10:30 am (ET). A brief Q&A session for ETRN security analysts will immediately follow the results discussion.

Call Access: An audio live stream of the call will be available on the internet, and participants are encouraged to pre-register online, in advance of the call, at ETRN Q3 2022 Webcast. A link to the audio live stream will be available on the Investors page of the ETRN’s website the day of the call.

It opened the trading session at $8.15, the shares rose to $8.245 and dropped to $7.91, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for ETRN points out that the company has recorded 1.28% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -35.26% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 4.78M shares, ETRN reached to a volume of 6890827 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Equitrans Midstream Corporation [ETRN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ETRN shares is $9.39 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ETRN stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for Equitrans Midstream Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Peer Perform, with their previous recommendation back on October 19, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities dropped their target price from $9 to $6.50. The new note on the price target was released on September 28, 2022, representing the official price target for Equitrans Midstream Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $13, while Wells Fargo analysts kept a Overweight rating on ETRN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Equitrans Midstream Corporation is set at 0.40, with the Price to Sales ratio for ETRN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.74. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.22, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.26. Price to Free Cash Flow for ETRN in the course of the last twelve months was 6.76 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.30.

Trading performance analysis for ETRN stock

Equitrans Midstream Corporation [ETRN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.76. With this latest performance, ETRN shares dropped by -2.22% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 1.28% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -28.14% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ETRN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.42, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.57, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.53 for Equitrans Midstream Corporation [ETRN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.77, while it was recorded at 8.16 for the last single week of trading, and 8.06 for the last 200 days.

Equitrans Midstream Corporation [ETRN]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Equitrans Midstream Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

Equitrans Midstream Corporation [ETRN]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ETRN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Equitrans Midstream Corporation go to 22.10%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Equitrans Midstream Corporation [ETRN]

There are presently around $3,210 million, or 95.00% of ETRN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ETRN stocks are: CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS with ownership of 49,357,161, which is approximately 0.239% of the company’s market cap and around 0.41% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 49,175,267 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $390.45 million in ETRN stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $343.62 million in ETRN stock with ownership of nearly 1.136% of the company’s market capitalization.

161 institutional holders increased their position in Equitrans Midstream Corporation [NYSE:ETRN] by around 42,064,140 shares. Additionally, 132 investors decreased positions by around 22,190,415 shares, while 63 investors held positions by with 340,027,880 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 404,282,435 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ETRN stock had 40 new institutional investments in for a total of 9,401,887 shares, while 28 institutional investors sold positions of 3,606,103 shares during the same period.