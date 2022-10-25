eBay Inc. [EBAY] Is Currently 0.70 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

eBay Inc. [NASDAQ: EBAY] closed the trading session at $38.68 on 10/24/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $37.60, while the highest price level was $38.815. The company report on October 19, 2022 that eBay launches brand new one-stop shipping management platform “CPaSS”.

Enhancing cross-border logistics efficiency for APAC sellers to step up their global e-commerce business.

eBay Inc. (Nasdaq: EBAY), a global commerce leader that connects millions of buyers and sellers around the world, today announced the launch of Cross Border Parcel Shipping Solution or “CPaSS”, a new cross-border parcel delivery integration platform covering currently eight markets, including Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, the Philippines, Vietnam in the Asia-Pacific region, enabling sellers to choose from multiple logistics shipping solutions on a single platform. The platform simplifies the process of order integration and management for sellers, giving them extra flexibility to process orders from different accounts all at once while enhancing work efficiency and the overall shipping experience on eBay.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -41.83 percent and weekly performance of 2.19 percent. The stock has been moved at -27.88 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 1.28 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -15.29 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 5.54M shares, EBAY reached to a volume of 5894852 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about eBay Inc. [EBAY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EBAY shares is $50.32 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EBAY stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Needham have made an estimate for eBay Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on August 01, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, UBS dropped their target price from $60 to $48. The new note on the price target was released on June 28, 2022, representing the official price target for eBay Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $36, while Morgan Stanley analysts kept a Underweight rating on EBAY stock. On June 10, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for EBAY shares from 52 to 42.

The Average True Range (ATR) for eBay Inc. is set at 1.31, with the Price to Sales ratio for EBAY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.08. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.10, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.95. Price to Free Cash Flow for EBAY in the course of the last twelve months was 45.24 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.30.

EBAY stock trade performance evaluation

eBay Inc. [EBAY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.19. With this latest performance, EBAY shares gained by 1.28% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -27.88% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -52.00% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EBAY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.98, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.97, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.03 for eBay Inc. [EBAY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 41.54, while it was recorded at 38.20 for the last single week of trading, and 49.14 for the last 200 days.

eBay Inc. [EBAY]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and eBay Inc. [EBAY] shares currently have an operating margin of +28.85 and a Gross Margin at +74.66. eBay Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +2.40.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 3.78, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.10.

eBay Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for eBay Inc. [EBAY] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EBAY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for eBay Inc. go to 6.36%.

eBay Inc. [EBAY]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $18,571 million, or 91.10% of EBAY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EBAY stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 53,238,065, which is approximately 15.333% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 44,222,134 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.71 billion in EBAY stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $946.56 million in EBAY stock with ownership of nearly -11.535% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in eBay Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 330 institutional holders increased their position in eBay Inc. [NASDAQ:EBAY] by around 31,453,257 shares. Additionally, 542 investors decreased positions by around 55,381,008 shares, while 169 investors held positions by with 393,292,765 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 480,127,030 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EBAY stock had 68 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,259,268 shares, while 128 institutional investors sold positions of 7,256,510 shares during the same period.