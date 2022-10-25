Continental Resources Inc. [CLR] Revenue clocked in at $7.74 billion, up 65.10% YTD: What’s Next?

Continental Resources Inc. [NYSE: CLR] loss -0.14% on the last trading session, reaching $73.90 price per share at the time. The company report on October 24, 2022 that Omega Acquisition, Inc. Commences Cash Tender Offer for Shares of Continental Resources, Inc.

Omega Acquisition, Inc. (the “Purchaser”), an Oklahoma corporation, 100% of the capital stock of which is owned by Harold G. Hamm, the founder and Chairman of the Board of Directors (the “Board”) of Continental Resources, Inc. (“Continental” or the “Company”), today commenced a tender offer (the “Offer”) to acquire all of the outstanding shares of common stock, par value $0.01 per share (the “Shares”) of the Company, other than: (i) Shares owned by Mr. Hamm, certain of his family members and their affiliated entities (collectively, the “Hamm Family”); and (ii) Shares underlying unvested Company restricted stock awards (such Shares, together with the Shares referred to in clause (i), the “Rollover Shares”), for $74.28 per share (the “Offer Price”), in cash, without interest and subject to deduction for any required withholding taxes.

Continental Resources Inc. represents 357.57 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $26.75 billion with the latest information. CLR stock price has been found in the range of $73.83 to $74.21.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.02M shares, CLR reached a trading volume of 5894903 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Continental Resources Inc. [CLR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CLR shares is $74.58 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CLR stock is a recommendation set at 2.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for Continental Resources Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on October 24, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley raised their target price from $67 to $74. The new note on the price target was released on October 19, 2022, representing the official price target for Continental Resources Inc. stock. On July 22, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for CLR shares from 76 to 70.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Continental Resources Inc. is set at 1.92, with the Price to Sales ratio for CLR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.46. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.93, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.53. Price to Free Cash Flow for CLR in the course of the last twelve months was 5.23 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

Trading performance analysis for CLR stock

Continental Resources Inc. [CLR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.32. With this latest performance, CLR shares gained by 15.38% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 30.61% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 43.91% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CLR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.00, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 67.05, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.14 for Continental Resources Inc. [CLR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 69.65, while it was recorded at 73.79 for the last single week of trading, and 63.17 for the last 200 days.

Continental Resources Inc. [CLR]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Continental Resources Inc. [CLR] shares currently have an operating margin of +44.45 and a Gross Margin at +48.44. Continental Resources Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +28.40.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 24.55, with Return on Assets sitting at 9.71.

Continental Resources Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Continental Resources Inc. [CLR]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CLR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Continental Resources Inc. go to 27.95%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Continental Resources Inc. [CLR]

There are presently around $3,459 million, or 12.90% of CLR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CLR stocks are: SMEAD CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, INC. with ownership of 7,103,892, which is approximately -1.815% of the company’s market cap and around 43.30% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 5,524,235 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $408.24 million in CLR stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $209.52 million in CLR stock with ownership of nearly 509.153% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Continental Resources Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 161 institutional holders increased their position in Continental Resources Inc. [NYSE:CLR] by around 11,044,491 shares. Additionally, 209 investors decreased positions by around 9,074,681 shares, while 59 investors held positions by with 26,681,316 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 46,800,488 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CLR stock had 76 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,551,337 shares, while 66 institutional investors sold positions of 2,398,707 shares during the same period.