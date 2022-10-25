Chevron Corporation [CVX] Is Currently -0.03 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Chevron Corporation [NYSE: CVX] stock went on a downward path that fall over -0.03% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 7.33%. The company report on October 19, 2022 that Air Liquide, Chevron, LyondellBasell, and Uniper to Pursue Lower Carbon Hydrogen and Ammonia Project Along the U.S. Gulf Coast.

Air Liquide (Paris: Al), Chevron Corporation (NYSE: CVX), LyondellBasell (NYSE: LYB), and Uniper SE (FWB: UN01) have announced their intent to collaborate on a joint study that will evaluate and potentially advance the development of a hydrogen and ammonia production facility along the U.S. Gulf Coast. The facility could support industrial decarbonization and mobility applications in the region and expand clean ammonia exports, helping to increase the supply of lower carbon power internationally.

The potential project to be studied is intended to cover the end-to-end energy value chain, utilizing each participant’s technical expertise in production, operational experience, storage, distribution, and export logistics. Collectively, the consortium will bring capabilities and expertise in air separation technology, hydrogen technologies, lower carbon intensity and renewable natural gas, carbon capture and storage (CCS), electrolysis-based technologies, and petrochemicals.

Over the last 12 months, CVX stock rose by 53.48%. The one-year Chevron Corporation stock forecast points to a potential upside of 4.51. The average equity rating for CVX stock is currently 2.30, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $330.61 billion, with 1.96 billion shares outstanding and 1.96 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 8.94M shares, CVX stock reached a trading volume of 7005953 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Chevron Corporation [CVX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CVX shares is $181.30 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CVX stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

HSBC Securities have made an estimate for Chevron Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on October 24, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies raised their target price to Hold. The new note on the price target was released on October 19, 2022, representing the official price target for Chevron Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $202, while Credit Suisse analysts kept a Outperform rating on CVX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Chevron Corporation is set at 4.92, with the Price to Sales ratio for CVX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.60. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.20, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.48. Price to Free Cash Flow for CVX in the course of the last twelve months was 16.90 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

CVX Stock Performance Analysis:

Chevron Corporation [CVX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.33. With this latest performance, CVX shares gained by 19.59% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 9.93% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 53.48% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CVX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 68.08, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 74.34, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.78 for Chevron Corporation [CVX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 158.06, while it was recorded at 169.20 for the last single week of trading, and 155.04 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Chevron Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Chevron Corporation [CVX] shares currently have an operating margin of +10.66 and a Gross Margin at +18.04. Chevron Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +10.00.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 11.54, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.52.

Chevron Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

CVX Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CVX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Chevron Corporation go to 13.29%.

Chevron Corporation [CVX] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $240,710 million, or 71.60% of CVX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CVX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 163,915,625, which is approximately -2.296% of the company’s market cap and around 0.08% of the total institutional ownership; BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, holding 161,440,149 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $27.95 billion in CVX stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $23.76 billion in CVX stock with ownership of nearly -0.495% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Chevron Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 1,525 institutional holders increased their position in Chevron Corporation [NYSE:CVX] by around 66,831,056 shares. Additionally, 1,328 investors decreased positions by around 53,365,106 shares, while 308 investors held positions by with 1,270,146,233 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,390,342,395 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CVX stock had 161 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,304,837 shares, while 111 institutional investors sold positions of 2,429,296 shares during the same period.