Canopy Growth Corporation [CGC] is -73.77% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Canopy Growth Corporation [NASDAQ: CGC] plunged by -$0.1 during the normal trading session on Monday and reaching a high of $2.40 during the day while it closed the day at $2.29. The company report on October 21, 2022 that Ace Valley Celebrates Sex Positivity with Debut of Lust and Thrust Cannabis Infused Gummies.

Lust Cherry Rose and Thrust Watermelon Goji aim to make good sex greater.

Canopy Growth Corporation (“Canopy Growth” or “the Company”) (TSX: WEED) (NASDAQ: CGC), a world-leading diversified cannabis and cannabinoid-based consumer product company, today announced an extension of its Ace Valley brand portfolio with the launch of Lust Cherry Rose and Thrust Watermelon Goji. These two new, distinctly-flavoured, gummies are the first of their kind in the Canadian market, celebrating the intersection of cannabis and sex positivity by empowering consumers to enhance their personal experiences.

Canopy Growth Corporation stock has also loss -9.49% of its value over the past 7 days. However, CGC stock has declined by -2.97% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -58.89% and lost -73.77% year-on date.

The market cap for CGC stock reached $1.10 billion, with 479.98 million shares outstanding and 267.77 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 11.89M shares, CGC reached a trading volume of 8812290 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Canopy Growth Corporation [CGC]:

BMO Capital Markets have made an estimate for Canopy Growth Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on June 08, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on March 22, 2022, representing the official price target for Canopy Growth Corporation stock. On December 20, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for CGC shares from 11 to 7.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Canopy Growth Corporation is set at 0.26, with the Price to Sales ratio for CGC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.22. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.58.

CGC stock trade performance evaluation

Canopy Growth Corporation [CGC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -9.49. With this latest performance, CGC shares dropped by -19.37% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -58.89% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -82.88% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CGC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.73, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 37.26, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.53 for Canopy Growth Corporation [CGC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.18, while it was recorded at 2.41 for the last single week of trading, and 5.00 for the last 200 days.

Canopy Growth Corporation [CGC]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Canopy Growth Corporation [CGC] shares currently have an operating margin of -111.20 and a Gross Margin at -25.66. Canopy Growth Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -58.08.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -8.55, with Return on Assets sitting at -4.82.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Canopy Growth Corporation [CGC] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CGC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Canopy Growth Corporation go to 8.47%.

Canopy Growth Corporation [CGC]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $114 million, or 12.12% of CGC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CGC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 8,099,679, which is approximately 2.813% of the company’s market cap and around 35.79% of the total institutional ownership; ETF MANAGERS GROUP, LLC, holding 7,856,049 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $17.99 million in CGC stocks shares; and MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $7.22 million in CGC stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Canopy Growth Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 121 institutional holders increased their position in Canopy Growth Corporation [NASDAQ:CGC] by around 9,767,626 shares. Additionally, 160 investors decreased positions by around 19,294,146 shares, while 139 investors held positions by with 20,738,425 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 49,800,197 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CGC stock had 41 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,954,361 shares, while 62 institutional investors sold positions of 4,828,635 shares during the same period.