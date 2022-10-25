BofA Securities lifts Amcor plc [AMCR] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Amcor plc [NYSE: AMCR] plunged by $0.0 during the normal trading session on Monday and reaching a high of $11.36 during the day while it closed the day at $11.30. The company report on October 18, 2022 that Amcor to report First Quarter 2023 results.

Amcor plc (NYSE: AMCR; ASX: AMC) will announce its first quarter results for the three months ended 30 September 2022 after the US market closes on Tuesday 1 November 2022.

A conference call and webcast to discuss the results will be held at 5.30pm US Eastern Daylight Time on Tuesday 1 November 2022 / 8.30am Australian Eastern Daylight Time on Wednesday 2 November 2022. For those wishing to participate in the call please use the following dial-in numbers:.

Amcor plc stock has also gained 2.82% of its value over the past 7 days. However, AMCR stock has declined by -12.40% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -3.00% and lost -5.91% year-on date.

The market cap for AMCR stock reached $16.22 billion, with 1.49 billion shares outstanding and 1.49 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 8.39M shares, AMCR reached a trading volume of 7313297 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Amcor plc [AMCR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AMCR shares is $12.57 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AMCR stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Amcor plc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 13, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on August 18, 2022, representing the official price target for Amcor plc stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Amcor plc is set at 0.30, with the Price to Sales ratio for AMCR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.11. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.11, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.54. Price to Free Cash Flow for AMCR in the course of the last twelve months was 84.46 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

AMCR stock trade performance evaluation

Amcor plc [AMCR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.82. With this latest performance, AMCR shares gained by 2.91% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -3.00% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -7.07% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AMCR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.13, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 57.08, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.13 for Amcor plc [AMCR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.65, while it was recorded at 11.15 for the last single week of trading, and 12.02 for the last 200 days.

Amcor plc [AMCR]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Amcor plc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Amcor plc [AMCR] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AMCR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Amcor plc go to 4.11%.

Amcor plc [AMCR]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $7,913 million, or 48.70% of AMCR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AMCR stocks are: STATE STREET CORP with ownership of 121,269,740, which is approximately 7.657% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 115,524,533 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.31 billion in AMCR stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $633.46 million in AMCR stock with ownership of nearly -1.205% of the company’s market capitalization.

301 institutional holders increased their position in Amcor plc [NYSE:AMCR] by around 97,463,157 shares. Additionally, 207 investors decreased positions by around 27,770,481 shares, while 96 investors held positions by with 575,019,942 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 700,253,580 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AMCR stock had 80 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,816,998 shares, while 42 institutional investors sold positions of 4,605,840 shares during the same period.