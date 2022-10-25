Bionano Genomics Inc. [BNGO] fell -32.78% so far this year. What now?

Bionano Genomics Inc. [NASDAQ: BNGO] plunged by -$0.13 during the normal trading session on Monday and reaching a high of $2.14 during the day while it closed the day at $2.01. The company report on October 24, 2022 that Bionano Genomics Announces Global User Event at Bionano Laboratories Before American Society of Human Genetics (ASHG) Annual Meeting.

The day’s programming will include a tour of the state-of-the-art Bionano Laboratories, with a hands-on demonstration of the OGM workflow by experienced technologists. Expert Bionano scientists and renowned researchers, including Dr. Adam Smith from University Health Network and Dr. Nikhil Sahajpal, fellow at Greenwood Genetic Center, will lead educational sessions focused on data analysis of rare undiagnosed diseases and hematologic malignancy cases. Researchers from hospitals and medical institutions including MD Anderson Cancer Center, Children’s Hospital Los Angeles and Boston Children’s Hospital will share their experience and approaches for OGM implementation in their laboratories for various research applications studying genetic diseases. Bionano’s chief operating officer, Mark Oldakowski, will also present an overview of the company’s product roadmap.

Bionano Genomics Inc. stock has also loss -3.37% of its value over the past 7 days. However, BNGO stock has inclined by 18.93% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 11.05% and lost -32.78% year-on date.

The market cap for BNGO stock reached $553.21 million, with 285.55 million shares outstanding and 284.59 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 8.03M shares, BNGO reached a trading volume of 5834724 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Bionano Genomics Inc. [BNGO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BNGO shares is $11.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BNGO stock is a recommendation set at 1.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Oppenheimer have made an estimate for Bionano Genomics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on July 18, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BTIG Research raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on June 16, 2021, representing the official price target for Bionano Genomics Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $1.25, while Ladenburg Thalmann analysts kept a Buy rating on BNGO stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Bionano Genomics Inc. is set at 0.17, with the Price to Sales ratio for BNGO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 23.74. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.01, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.68.

BNGO stock trade performance evaluation

Bionano Genomics Inc. [BNGO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.37. With this latest performance, BNGO shares gained by 8.06% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 11.05% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -60.97% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BNGO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.65, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 46.50, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.02 for Bionano Genomics Inc. [BNGO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.29, while it was recorded at 2.03 for the last single week of trading, and 2.04 for the last 200 days.

Bionano Genomics Inc. [BNGO]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Bionano Genomics Inc. [BNGO] shares currently have an operating margin of -428.79 and a Gross Margin at +4.47. Bionano Genomics Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -402.84.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -38.92, with Return on Assets sitting at -33.11.

Bionano Genomics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 7.00 and a Current Ratio set at 7.80.

Bionano Genomics Inc. [BNGO]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $166 million, or 28.90% of BNGO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BNGO stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 21,021,575, which is approximately 13.046% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 15,634,397 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $31.43 million in BNGO stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $16.91 million in BNGO stock with ownership of nearly 8.944% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Bionano Genomics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 64 institutional holders increased their position in Bionano Genomics Inc. [NASDAQ:BNGO] by around 13,790,475 shares. Additionally, 68 investors decreased positions by around 4,051,444 shares, while 49 investors held positions by with 64,605,698 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 82,447,617 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BNGO stock had 23 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,830,946 shares, while 22 institutional investors sold positions of 647,175 shares during the same period.