Barclays slashes price target on Robinhood Markets Inc. [HOOD] – find out why.

Robinhood Markets Inc. [NASDAQ: HOOD] gained 0.69% on the last trading session, reaching $10.21 price per share at the time. The company report on October 4, 2022 that Robinhood Markets, Inc. to Announce Third Quarter 2022 Results on November 2, 2022.

Robinhood shareholders can submit and upvote questions to management using the Q&A platform developed by Say Technologies ahead of Robinhood’s third quarter 2022 earnings call. Shareholders can visit https://app.saytechnologies.com/robinhood-2022-q3/ to submit questions. The Q&A platform will be open for question submission starting October 26, 2022 at 2:00 PM PT/5:00 PM ET. Shareholders will be able to submit and upvote questions until November 1, 2022 at 2:00 PM PT/5:00 PM ET. Management will address a selection of the most upvoted questions relating to Robinhood’s business and financial results on the earnings call. Shareholders can email hello@saytechnologies.com for any support inquiries.

Robinhood Markets Inc. represents 874.87 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $8.71 billion with the latest information. HOOD stock price has been found in the range of $9.70 to $10.24.

If compared to the average trading volume of 10.68M shares, HOOD reached a trading volume of 5456587 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Robinhood Markets Inc. [HOOD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HOOD shares is $11.65 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HOOD stock is a recommendation set at 2.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for Robinhood Markets Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on August 31, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman raised their target price from $11.50 to $9.50. The new note on the price target was released on June 27, 2022, representing the official price target for Robinhood Markets Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $15 to $5, while Atlantic Equities kept a Underweight rating on HOOD stock. On April 08, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for HOOD shares from 15 to 13.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Robinhood Markets Inc. is set at 0.67, with the Price to Sales ratio for HOOD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.48. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.27, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.04.

Trading performance analysis for HOOD stock

Robinhood Markets Inc. [HOOD] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by 0.00. With this latest performance, HOOD shares gained by 8.16% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -1.73% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -74.21% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HOOD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.98, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.22, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.63 for Robinhood Markets Inc. [HOOD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.09, while it was recorded at 10.15 for the last single week of trading, and 10.74 for the last 200 days.

Robinhood Markets Inc. [HOOD]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Robinhood Markets Inc. [HOOD] shares currently have an operating margin of -199.77 and a Gross Margin at +73.31. Robinhood Markets Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -200.86.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -78.29, with Return on Assets sitting at -23.97.

Robinhood Markets Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

An analysis of insider ownership at Robinhood Markets Inc. [HOOD]

There are presently around $5,111 million, or 63.00% of HOOD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HOOD stocks are: INDEX VENTURE ASSOCIATES VI LTD with ownership of 72,339,700, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; GALILEO (PTC) LTD, holding 58,063,445 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $592.83 million in HOOD stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $447.21 million in HOOD stock with ownership of nearly 8.912% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Robinhood Markets Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 173 institutional holders increased their position in Robinhood Markets Inc. [NASDAQ:HOOD] by around 51,925,977 shares. Additionally, 129 investors decreased positions by around 75,088,187 shares, while 68 investors held positions by with 373,605,045 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 500,619,209 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HOOD stock had 93 new institutional investments in for a total of 15,082,941 shares, while 60 institutional investors sold positions of 57,600,289 shares during the same period.