Altria Group Inc. [MO] fell -4.18% so far this year. What now?

Altria Group Inc. [NYSE: MO] gained 2.09% on the last trading session, reaching $45.41 price per share at the time. The company report on October 19, 2022 that Altria Reaches Agreement With Philip Morris International for IQOS Transition.

Altria to receive cash payments from Philip Morris International of approximately $2.7 billion in exchange for assigning exclusive U.S. commercialization rights to the IQOS system effective April 30, 2024.

Altria gains greater flexibility to allocate resources toward Moving Beyond Smoking.

Altria Group Inc. represents 1.81 billion in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $80.08 billion with the latest information. MO stock price has been found in the range of $44.835 to $45.47.

If compared to the average trading volume of 8.48M shares, MO reached a trading volume of 8426838 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Altria Group Inc. [MO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MO shares is $48.70 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MO stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for Altria Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on June 29, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price from $47 to $43. The new note on the price target was released on June 24, 2022, representing the official price target for Altria Group Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $54 to $50, while Morgan Stanley kept a Underweight rating on MO stock. On May 10, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for MO shares from 58 to 53.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Altria Group Inc. is set at 1.08, with the Price to Sales ratio for MO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.14. Price to Free Cash Flow for MO in the course of the last twelve months was 51.37 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.40.

Trading performance analysis for MO stock

Altria Group Inc. [MO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.84. With this latest performance, MO shares gained by 8.95% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -17.78% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -5.83% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.65, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 62.67, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.00 for Altria Group Inc. [MO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 44.00, while it was recorded at 44.58 for the last single week of trading, and 48.35 for the last 200 days.

Altria Group Inc. [MO]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Altria Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 0.50.

Altria Group Inc. [MO]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Altria Group Inc. go to 4.26%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Altria Group Inc. [MO]

There are presently around $49,018 million, or 60.40% of MO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 157,858,901, which is approximately 0.378% of the company’s market cap and around 0.07% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 140,640,523 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $6.39 billion in MO stocks shares; and CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, currently with $3.88 billion in MO stock with ownership of nearly -23.758% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Altria Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 922 institutional holders increased their position in Altria Group Inc. [NYSE:MO] by around 108,113,729 shares. Additionally, 760 investors decreased positions by around 100,705,196 shares, while 278 investors held positions by with 870,630,058 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,079,448,983 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MO stock had 111 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,136,270 shares, while 162 institutional investors sold positions of 22,582,478 shares during the same period.