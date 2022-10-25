Albertsons Companies Inc. [ACI] is -7.01% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Albertsons Companies Inc. [NYSE: ACI] surged by $0.43 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $21.10 during the day while it closed the day at $21.08. The company report on October 18, 2022 that Albertsons Companies, Inc. Reports Second Quarter Fiscal 2022 Results.

Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE: ACI) (the “Company”) today reported results for the second quarter of fiscal 2022, which ended September 10, 2022.

Albertsons Companies Inc. stock has also gained 7.11% of its value over the past 7 days. However, ACI stock has inclined by 6.22% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -12.90% and lost -7.01% year-on date.

The market cap for ACI stock reached $12.25 billion, with 513.30 million shares outstanding and 310.51 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 6.16M shares, ACI reached a trading volume of 14565506 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Albertsons Companies Inc. [ACI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ACI shares is $34.73 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ACI stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Albertsons Companies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on October 20, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on October 20, 2022, representing the official price target for Albertsons Companies Inc. stock. On January 12, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for ACI shares from 33 to 31.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Albertsons Companies Inc. is set at 0.71, with the Price to Sales ratio for ACI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.17. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.66, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.53.

ACI stock trade performance evaluation

Albertsons Companies Inc. [ACI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.11. With this latest performance, ACI shares gained by 7.11% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -12.90% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -4.87% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ACI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.51, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 27.48, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 33.94 for Albertsons Companies Inc. [ACI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 27.05, while it was recorded at 25.76 for the last single week of trading, and 29.35 for the last 200 days.

Albertsons Companies Inc. [ACI]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Albertsons Companies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Albertsons Companies Inc. [ACI] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ACI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Albertsons Companies Inc. go to 0.06%.

Albertsons Companies Inc. [ACI]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $7,162 million, or 66.40% of ACI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ACI stocks are: CERBERUS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P. with ownership of 151,818,680, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; LUBERT-ADLER MANAGEMENT COMPANY, LP, holding 58,128,754 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.23 billion in ACI stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $478.41 million in ACI stock with ownership of nearly 290.07% of the company’s market capitalization.

205 institutional holders increased their position in Albertsons Companies Inc. [NYSE:ACI] by around 55,340,443 shares. Additionally, 132 investors decreased positions by around 12,145,699 shares, while 27 investors held positions by with 272,261,584 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 339,747,726 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ACI stock had 71 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,838,094 shares, while 51 institutional investors sold positions of 5,084,511 shares during the same period.