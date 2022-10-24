why Citigroup Inc. [C] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $57.22

Citigroup Inc. [NYSE: C] jumped around 1.34 points on Friday, while shares priced at $44.26 at the close of the session, up 3.12%. The company report on October 20, 2022 that Citigroup Declares Common Stock Dividend; Citigroup Declares Preferred Dividends.

The Board of Directors of Citigroup Inc. today declared a quarterly dividend on Citigroup’s common stock of $0.51 per share, payable on November 23, 2022 to stockholders of record on November 7, 2022.

The Board of Directors of Citigroup Inc. also declared dividends on Citigroup’s preferred stock as follows:.

Citigroup Inc. stock is now -26.71% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. C Stock saw the intraday high of $44.32 and lowest of $42.68 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 71.89, which means current price is +9.16% above from all time high which was touched on 02/11/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 17.43M shares, C reached a trading volume of 18756609 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Citigroup Inc. [C]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for C shares is $57.22 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on C stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Citigroup Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on October 03, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on September 06, 2022, representing the official price target for Citigroup Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $58, while Credit Suisse analysts kept a Neutral rating on C stock. On March 28, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for C shares from 75 to 60.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Citigroup Inc. is set at 1.46, with the Price to Sales ratio for C stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.57. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.48, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 506.03. Price to Free Cash Flow for C in the course of the last twelve months was 5.36.

How has C stock performed recently?

Citigroup Inc. [C] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.38. With this latest performance, C shares dropped by -2.90% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -13.61% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -37.23% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for C stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.97, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.98, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.85 for Citigroup Inc. [C]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 47.04, while it was recorded at 43.53 for the last single week of trading, and 52.73 for the last 200 days.

Citigroup Inc. [C]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Citigroup Inc. [C] shares currently have an operating margin of +34.52. Citigroup Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +27.18.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 10.86, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.96.

Earnings analysis for Citigroup Inc. [C]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for C. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Citigroup Inc. go to -11.71%.

Insider trade positions for Citigroup Inc. [C]

There are presently around $61,933 million, or 73.60% of C stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of C stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 164,361,727, which is approximately -2.562% of the company’s market cap and around 0.21% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 162,806,013 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $7.21 billion in C stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $3.8 billion in C stock with ownership of nearly -8.026% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Citigroup Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 804 institutional holders increased their position in Citigroup Inc. [NYSE:C] by around 72,495,175 shares. Additionally, 826 investors decreased positions by around 117,250,066 shares, while 196 investors held positions by with 1,209,544,265 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,399,289,506 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. C stock had 101 new institutional investments in for a total of 11,757,531 shares, while 188 institutional investors sold positions of 7,431,136 shares during the same period.