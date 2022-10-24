UBS slashes price target on Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. [NCLH] – find out why.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. [NYSE: NCLH] traded at a high on 10/21/22, posting a 4.92 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $14.93. The company report on October 4, 2022 that OCEANIA CRUISES UNVEILS INNOVATIVE MIXOLOGY PROGRAM, NEW MOËT & CHANDON CHAMPAGNE EXPERIENCE AND MORE ABOARD VISTA, DEBUTING MAY 2023.

New Bar Concepts Include Specialty Beverage Carts, Flavored Smoke Bubbles, Zero Proof Cocktails and Negronis Aged in Wooden Barrels.

Oceania Cruises, the world’s leading culinary- and destination-focused cruise line with The Finest Cuisine at Sea is reaching new pinnacles of creativity and diversity with the introduction of an elevated, innovative bar program aboard the 1,200-guest Vista debuting May 20, 2023. Vista, the first of the brand’s all new Allura Class ships, will feature the latest cocktail-crafting trends and techniques such as flavored smoke bubbles, an extensive selection of low- and no- sugar wines and zero-proof cocktails, plus Negronis aged in wooden barrels and specialty beverage carts like the Bubbly Bar and Ultimate Bloody Mary Bar.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 20217429 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. stands at 4.98% while the volatility over the past one month is 7.66%.

The market cap for NCLH stock reached $6.25 billion, with 419.11 million shares outstanding and 418.98 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 21.78M shares, NCLH reached a trading volume of 20217429 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. [NCLH]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NCLH shares is $18.87 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NCLH stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 12, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Truist raised their target price from $18 to $19. The new note on the price target was released on September 20, 2022, representing the official price target for Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $14, while Barclays analysts kept a Equal Weight rating on NCLH stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. is set at 0.98, with the Price to Sales ratio for NCLH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.66. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.94, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.54.

How has NCLH stock performed recently?

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. [NCLH] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 14.58. With this latest performance, NCLH shares gained by 3.75% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -29.34% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -41.45% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NCLH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.84, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 62.38, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.12 for Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. [NCLH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 13.71, while it was recorded at 14.03 for the last single week of trading, and 16.40 for the last 200 days.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. [NCLH]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. [NCLH] shares currently have an operating margin of -386.77 and a Gross Margin at -249.20. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -695.48.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -132.81, with Return on Assets sitting at -24.28.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.60.

Insider trade positions for Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. [NCLH]

There are presently around $3,695 million, or 59.60% of NCLH stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NCLH stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 45,851,028, which is approximately 1.529% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS, holding 33,884,652 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $505.9 million in NCLH stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $347.81 million in NCLH stock with ownership of nearly 5.479% of the company’s market capitalization.

233 institutional holders increased their position in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. [NYSE:NCLH] by around 40,492,401 shares. Additionally, 240 investors decreased positions by around 24,744,010 shares, while 114 investors held positions by with 182,228,600 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 247,465,011 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NCLH stock had 57 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,675,031 shares, while 88 institutional investors sold positions of 7,893,490 shares during the same period.