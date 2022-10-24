Transocean Ltd. [RIG] stock Upgrade by Barclays analyst, price target now $5

Transocean Ltd. [NYSE: RIG] closed the trading session at $3.59 on 10/21/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $3.40, while the highest price level was $3.64. The company report on October 14, 2022 that Transocean Ltd. Announces Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Release Date.

The company will conduct a teleconference to discuss the results starting at 9 a.m. EDT, 2 p.m. CET, on Thursday, November 3, 2022. Individuals who wish to participate should dial +1 785-424-1205 and refer to conference code 260431 approximately 15 minutes prior to the scheduled start time.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 30.07 percent and weekly performance of 23.37 percent. The stock has been moved at -10.25 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 40.78 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 28.21 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 21.81M shares, RIG reached to a volume of 29672544 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Transocean Ltd. [RIG]:

Barclays have made an estimate for Transocean Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on October 06, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on September 06, 2022, representing the official price target for Transocean Ltd. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Transocean Ltd. is set at 0.20, with the Price to Sales ratio for RIG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.02. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.22, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.02. Price to Free Cash Flow for RIG in the course of the last twelve months was 69.41 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

RIG stock trade performance evaluation

Transocean Ltd. [RIG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 23.37. With this latest performance, RIG shares gained by 40.78% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -10.25% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -8.18% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RIG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 65.39, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 74.71, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.09 for Transocean Ltd. [RIG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.23, while it was recorded at 3.32 for the last single week of trading, and 3.64 for the last 200 days.

Transocean Ltd. [RIG]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Transocean Ltd. [RIG] shares currently have an operating margin of -1.96 and a Gross Margin at +4.58. Transocean Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -23.16.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -5.23, with Return on Assets sitting at -2.79.

Transocean Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

Transocean Ltd. [RIG]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $1,390 million, or 56.00% of RIG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RIG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 55,150,263, which is approximately 4.638% of the company’s market cap and around 11.70% of the total institutional ownership; PRIMECAP MANAGEMENT CO/CA/, holding 47,064,306 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $168.96 million in RIG stocks shares; and VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP, currently with $119.0 million in RIG stock with ownership of nearly -4.997% of the company’s market capitalization.

129 institutional holders increased their position in Transocean Ltd. [NYSE:RIG] by around 34,949,544 shares. Additionally, 153 investors decreased positions by around 32,996,225 shares, while 96 investors held positions by with 319,251,127 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 387,196,896 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RIG stock had 48 new institutional investments in for a total of 14,566,639 shares, while 46 institutional investors sold positions of 8,022,142 shares during the same period.