The Walt Disney Company [DIS] Stock trading around $102.04 per share: What’s Next?

The Walt Disney Company [NYSE: DIS] jumped around 3.45 points on Friday, while shares priced at $102.04 at the close of the session, up 3.50%.

The Walt Disney Company stock is now -34.12% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. DIS Stock saw the intraday high of $102.30 and lowest of $97.89 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 179.25, which means current price is +11.27% above from all time high which was touched on 01/04/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 10.49M shares, DIS reached a trading volume of 9851751 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about The Walt Disney Company [DIS]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DIS shares is $141.98 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DIS stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Guggenheim have made an estimate for The Walt Disney Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 11, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup dropped their target price from $165 to $145. The new note on the price target was released on July 07, 2022, representing the official price target for The Walt Disney Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $177, while Rosenblatt analysts kept a Buy rating on DIS stock. On February 10, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for DIS shares from 220 to 200.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Walt Disney Company is set at 3.37, with the Price to Sales ratio for DIS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.35. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.01, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.95. Price to Free Cash Flow for DIS in the course of the last twelve months was 156.53 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

How has DIS stock performed recently?

The Walt Disney Company [DIS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.04. With this latest performance, DIS shares dropped by -0.12% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -13.72% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -40.45% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DIS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.18, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.15, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.94 for The Walt Disney Company [DIS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 107.16, while it was recorded at 98.76 for the last single week of trading, and 118.45 for the last 200 days.

The Walt Disney Company [DIS]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

The Walt Disney Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Earnings analysis for The Walt Disney Company [DIS]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DIS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The Walt Disney Company go to 37.43%.

Insider trade positions for The Walt Disney Company [DIS]

There are presently around $115,876 million, or 63.70% of DIS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DIS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 141,817,930, which is approximately 0.962% of the company’s market cap and around 0.13% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 117,053,758 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $11.94 billion in DIS stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $7.28 billion in DIS stock with ownership of nearly -1.186% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in The Walt Disney Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 1,380 institutional holders increased their position in The Walt Disney Company [NYSE:DIS] by around 58,287,316 shares. Additionally, 1,654 investors decreased positions by around 72,423,097 shares, while 257 investors held positions by with 1,004,887,142 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,135,597,555 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DIS stock had 122 new institutional investments in for a total of 9,543,442 shares, while 282 institutional investors sold positions of 13,548,391 shares during the same period.