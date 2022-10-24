The Kraft Heinz Company [KHC] fell -1.92% so far this year. What now?

The Kraft Heinz Company [NASDAQ: KHC] traded at a low on 10/21/22, posting a -0.37 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $35.21. The company report on October 18, 2022 that Kraft Heinz Releases 2022 Environmental Social Governance Report, ‘Together at the Table’.

Company Advances Toward Diversity, Inclusion, and Belonging Aspirations, Net-Zero Commitment, and Food Security Goals, Among Other Progress.

Achieved 2021 employee representation objectives, increasing representation of women in global management positions and people of color in the United States by two percentage points, putting the Company on track to achieve its global diversity, inclusion, and belonging aspirations by 2025.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 10238609 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of The Kraft Heinz Company stands at 1.92% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.38%.

The market cap for KHC stock reached $43.21 billion, with 1.23 billion shares outstanding and 781.96 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 7.82M shares, KHC reached a trading volume of 10238609 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about The Kraft Heinz Company [KHC]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KHC shares is $41.78 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KHC stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for The Kraft Heinz Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 10, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on September 29, 2022, representing the official price target for The Kraft Heinz Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $43, while Stifel analysts kept a Buy rating on KHC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Kraft Heinz Company is set at 0.82, with the Price to Sales ratio for KHC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.69. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.88, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.24. Price to Free Cash Flow for KHC in the course of the last twelve months was 34.46 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.50.

How has KHC stock performed recently?

The Kraft Heinz Company [KHC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.46. With this latest performance, KHC shares gained by 2.77% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -18.46% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -3.22% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KHC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.51, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.65, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.35 for The Kraft Heinz Company [KHC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 35.93, while it was recorded at 35.67 for the last single week of trading, and 37.98 for the last 200 days.

The Kraft Heinz Company [KHC]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

The Kraft Heinz Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

Earnings analysis for The Kraft Heinz Company [KHC]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for KHC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The Kraft Heinz Company go to -1.78%.

Insider trade positions for The Kraft Heinz Company [KHC]

There are presently around $29,070 million, or 76.10% of KHC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of KHC stocks are: BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC with ownership of 325,634,818, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 8.30% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 58,553,439 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.06 billion in KHC stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $1.75 billion in KHC stock with ownership of nearly 4.411% of the company’s market capitalization.

582 institutional holders increased their position in The Kraft Heinz Company [NASDAQ:KHC] by around 63,192,678 shares. Additionally, 385 investors decreased positions by around 18,555,743 shares, while 208 investors held positions by with 743,873,729 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 825,622,150 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. KHC stock had 109 new institutional investments in for a total of 11,863,307 shares, while 87 institutional investors sold positions of 2,014,294 shares during the same period.