Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited [TEVA] Revenue clocked in at $15.43 billion, up 5.37% YTD: What’s Next?

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited [NYSE: TEVA] price surged by 4.07 percent to reach at $0.33. The company report on October 18, 2022 that Teva Announces Results from 3-Year Study Assessing the Safety and Tolerability of AUSTEDO® (deutetrabenazine) Tablets for the Treatment of Chorea Associated with Huntington’s Disease.

Findings published in CNS Drugs from Open-Label Extension Study Add to Safety and Tolerability Profile Observed in Earlier Studies.

Teva Pharmaceuticals, a U.S. affiliate of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE and TASE: TEVA), today announced results from the ARC-HD (Alternatives for Reducing Chorea in Huntington’s Disease) trial, an approximately 3-year open-label, single-arm, 2-cohort, multicenter extension study evaluating the safety and tolerability of long-term treatment with AUSTEDO® (deutetrabenazine) tablets for chorea associated with Huntington’s Disease (HD). The ARC-HD study was conducted by Teva in partnership with the Huntington Study Group (HSG).

A sum of 13265588 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 12.79M shares. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited shares reached a high of $8.5487 and dropped to a low of $8.125 until finishing in the latest session at $8.44.

The one-year TEVA stock forecast points to a potential upside of 17.66. The average equity rating for TEVA stock is currently 3.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited [TEVA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TEVA shares is $10.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TEVA stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 21, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities raised their target price from $10 to $13. The new note on the price target was released on August 05, 2022, representing the official price target for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $10, while UBS analysts kept a Neutral rating on TEVA stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited is set at 0.33, with the Price to Sales ratio for TEVA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.63. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.04, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.77. Price to Free Cash Flow for TEVA in the course of the last twelve months was 20.61 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

TEVA Stock Performance Analysis:

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited [TEVA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.16. With this latest performance, TEVA shares gained by 4.71% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -7.46% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -16.77% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TEVA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.34, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.38, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.65 for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited [TEVA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.90, while it was recorded at 8.23 for the last single week of trading, and 8.61 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited Fundamentals:

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

TEVA Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TEVA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited go to 2.00%.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited [TEVA] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $4,290 million, or 45.30% of TEVA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TEVA stocks are: CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS with ownership of 93,166,283, which is approximately -29.508% of the company’s market cap and around 1.67% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 43,077,603 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $363.57 million in TEVA stocks shares; and ABRAMS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P., currently with $202.95 million in TEVA stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

187 institutional holders increased their position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited [NYSE:TEVA] by around 50,993,481 shares. Additionally, 166 investors decreased positions by around 65,761,335 shares, while 128 investors held positions by with 391,540,810 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 508,295,626 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TEVA stock had 50 new institutional investments in for a total of 12,326,152 shares, while 32 institutional investors sold positions of 497,074 shares during the same period.