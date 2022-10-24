Tesla Inc. [TSLA] Revenue clocked in at $67.17 billion, down -39.12% YTD: What’s Next?

Tesla Inc. [NASDAQ: TSLA] surged by $7.16 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $214.66 during the day while it closed the day at $214.44. The company report on October 19, 2022 that Tesla Releases Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results.

Tesla has released its financial results for the third quarter of 2022 by posting an update on its Investor Relations website. Please visit https://ir.tesla.com to view the update.

As previously announced, Tesla management will host a live question and answer (Q&A) webcast at 4:30 p.m. Central Time (5:30 p.m. Eastern Time) to discuss the results and outlook.

Tesla Inc. stock has also gained 4.61% of its value over the past 7 days. However, TSLA stock has declined by -20.11% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -35.99% and lost -39.12% year-on date.

The market cap for TSLA stock reached $726.78 billion, with 3.11 billion shares outstanding and 2.62 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 74.23M shares, TSLA reached a trading volume of 74095203 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Tesla Inc. [TSLA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TSLA shares is $292.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TSLA stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for Tesla Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on October 20, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wedbush dropped their target price from $360 to $300. The new note on the price target was released on October 20, 2022, representing the official price target for Tesla Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $83.33 to $85, while ROTH Capital kept a Neutral rating on TSLA stock. On October 20, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for TSLA shares from 340 to 325.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Tesla Inc. is set at 13.57, with the Price to Sales ratio for TSLA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 10.82. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 18.34, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.58. Price to Free Cash Flow for TSLA in the course of the last twelve months was 51.68 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

TSLA stock trade performance evaluation

Tesla Inc. [TSLA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.61. With this latest performance, TSLA shares dropped by -25.69% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -35.99% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -28.04% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TSLA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 35.74, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 34.49, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 35.87 for Tesla Inc. [TSLA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 270.93, while it was recorded at 216.16 for the last single week of trading, and 281.60 for the last 200 days.

Tesla Inc. [TSLA]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Tesla Inc. [TSLA] shares currently have an operating margin of +12.07 and a Gross Margin at +25.28. Tesla Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +10.26.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 21.08, with Return on Assets sitting at 9.67.

Tesla Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Tesla Inc. [TSLA] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TSLA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Tesla Inc. go to 54.98%.

Tesla Inc. [TSLA]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $292,577 million, or 44.30% of TSLA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TSLA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 204,718,584, which is approximately 4.707% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 166,106,253 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $35.62 billion in TSLA stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $20.45 billion in TSLA stock with ownership of nearly -1.975% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Tesla Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 1,532 institutional holders increased their position in Tesla Inc. [NASDAQ:TSLA] by around 112,142,051 shares. Additionally, 1,036 investors decreased positions by around 64,566,444 shares, while 306 investors held positions by with 1,187,667,418 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,364,375,913 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TSLA stock had 183 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,197,399 shares, while 233 institutional investors sold positions of 7,167,264 shares during the same period.