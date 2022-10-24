Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson [publ] [ERIC] Revenue clocked in at $21.78 billion, down -49.03% YTD: What’s Next?

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) [NASDAQ: ERIC] traded at a high on 10/21/22, posting a 2.03 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $5.54. The company report on October 20, 2022 that Ericsson reports third quarter results 2022.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 24153852 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) stands at 3.65% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.72%.

The market cap for ERIC stock reached $18.58 billion, with 3.33 billion shares outstanding and 2.98 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 7.15M shares, ERIC reached a trading volume of 24153852 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson [publ] [ERIC]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ERIC shares is $9.87 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ERIC stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on October 13, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Redburn raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on September 26, 2022, representing the official price target for Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) is set at 0.26, with the Price to Sales ratio for ERIC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.85. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.60, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.58. Price to Free Cash Flow for ERIC in the course of the last twelve months was 8.39 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.30.

How has ERIC stock performed recently?

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) [ERIC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -10.65. With this latest performance, ERIC shares dropped by -11.08% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -35.05% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -53.56% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ERIC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 33.77, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 28.39, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 33.08 for Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) [ERIC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.70, while it was recorded at 6.03 for the last single week of trading, and 8.35 for the last 200 days.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson [publ] [ERIC]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

Earnings analysis for Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) [ERIC]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ERIC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) go to 9.23%.

Insider trade positions for Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson [publ] [ERIC]

There are presently around $1,575 million, or 8.90% of ERIC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ERIC stocks are: PRIMECAP MANAGEMENT CO/CA/ with ownership of 89,351,277, which is approximately -6.196% of the company’s market cap and around 0.90% of the total institutional ownership; HOTCHKIS & WILEY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 39,084,320 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $216.53 million in ERIC stocks shares; and SRB CORP, currently with $81.92 million in ERIC stock with ownership of nearly -2.166% of the company’s market capitalization.

152 institutional holders increased their position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) [NASDAQ:ERIC] by around 51,251,548 shares. Additionally, 166 investors decreased positions by around 43,109,971 shares, while 64 investors held positions by with 189,929,329 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 284,290,848 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ERIC stock had 41 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,249,390 shares, while 61 institutional investors sold positions of 14,602,488 shares during the same period.