Southwestern Energy Company [SWN] stock Initiated by Jefferies analyst, price target now $11

Southwestern Energy Company [NYSE: SWN] closed the trading session at $6.22 on 10/21/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $6.10, while the highest price level was $6.585. The company report on October 17, 2022 that Southwestern Energy Schedules Third Quarter Conference Call for October 28, 2022.

Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE: SWN) today announced it will host a conference call and live audio webcast on October 28, 2022 to discuss third quarter 2022 financial and operating results. The Company plans to release results on October 27, 2022 after market close, which will be available on SWN’s website at www.swn.com.

Date: October 28, 2022Time: 9:30 a.m. CTWebcast: ir.swn.com US/Canada: 877-883-0383International: 412-902-6506Access code: 5197466.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 33.48 percent and weekly performance of -4.45 percent. The stock has been moved at -16.29 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -8.26 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -13.49 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 31.21M shares, SWN reached to a volume of 39173745 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Southwestern Energy Company [SWN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SWN shares is $11.54 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SWN stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Southwestern Energy Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 19, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Truist dropped their target price from $7 to $11. The new note on the price target was released on October 03, 2022, representing the official price target for Southwestern Energy Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $9.50, while Scotiabank analysts kept a Sector Outperform rating on SWN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Southwestern Energy Company is set at 0.41, with the Price to Sales ratio for SWN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.64. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.69, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.04. Price to Free Cash Flow for SWN in the course of the last twelve months was 13.31 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.40.

SWN stock trade performance evaluation

Southwestern Energy Company [SWN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.45. With this latest performance, SWN shares dropped by -8.26% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -16.29% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 25.91% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SWN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.49, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 35.91, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.05 for Southwestern Energy Company [SWN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.09, while it was recorded at 6.62 for the last single week of trading, and 6.61 for the last 200 days.

Southwestern Energy Company [SWN]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Southwestern Energy Company [SWN] shares currently have an operating margin of +40.86 and a Gross Margin at +44.91. Southwestern Energy Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -0.37.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -1.64, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.29.

Southwestern Energy Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 0.40.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Southwestern Energy Company [SWN] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SWN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Southwestern Energy Company go to 20.00%.

Southwestern Energy Company [SWN]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $6,009 million, or 87.40% of SWN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SWN stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 145,670,904, which is approximately -13.672% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 124,580,565 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $774.89 million in SWN stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $515.86 million in SWN stock with ownership of nearly -20.034% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Southwestern Energy Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 243 institutional holders increased their position in Southwestern Energy Company [NYSE:SWN] by around 179,803,943 shares. Additionally, 178 investors decreased positions by around 187,232,822 shares, while 61 investors held positions by with 599,107,514 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 966,144,279 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SWN stock had 94 new institutional investments in for a total of 56,768,314 shares, while 42 institutional investors sold positions of 24,215,253 shares during the same period.