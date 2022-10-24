Roblox Corporation [RBLX] stock Initiated by Barclays analyst, price target now $20

Roblox Corporation [NYSE: RBLX] stock went on an upward path that rose over 0.56% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 20.39%. The company report on October 18, 2022 that Roblox to Report Fiscal 2022 Third Quarter Financial Results on November 9, 2022.

Roblox Corporation (NYSE: RBLX) today announced that it will report the company’s third quarter 2022 financial results, as well as its key metrics for the month of October 2022, before the opening of the U.S. markets on Wednesday, Nov 9, 2022. Roblox will host a conference call to answer questions regarding its financial results on the same date.

Over the last 12 months, RBLX stock dropped by -48.54%. The one-year Roblox Corporation stock forecast points to a potential downside of -2.2. The average equity rating for RBLX stock is currently 2.30, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $27.24 billion, with 593.93 million shares outstanding and 520.90 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 20.96M shares, RBLX stock reached a trading volume of 16908949 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Roblox Corporation [RBLX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RBLX shares is $41.89 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RBLX stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for Roblox Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on October 11, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, MoffettNathanson raised their target price to Underperform. The new note on the price target was released on October 03, 2022, representing the official price target for Roblox Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $31, while Cowen analysts kept a Underperform rating on RBLX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Roblox Corporation is set at 2.97, with the Price to Sales ratio for RBLX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 12.35. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 46.53. Price to Free Cash Flow for RBLX in the course of the last twelve months was 89.97 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.60.

RBLX Stock Performance Analysis:

Roblox Corporation [RBLX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 20.39. With this latest performance, RBLX shares gained by 21.41% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 24.63% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -48.54% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RBLX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.27, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 61.74, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.53 for Roblox Corporation [RBLX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 40.12, while it was recorded at 42.53 for the last single week of trading, and 43.84 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Roblox Corporation Fundamentals:

Roblox Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

Roblox Corporation [RBLX] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $16,293 million, or 70.30% of RBLX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RBLX stocks are: ALTOS VENTURES MANAGEMENT INC. with ownership of 82,781,796, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.80% of the total institutional ownership; MORGAN STANLEY, holding 41,649,392 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.78 billion in RBLX stocks shares; and PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, currently with $974.79 million in RBLX stock with ownership of nearly -5.413% of the company’s market capitalization.

297 institutional holders increased their position in Roblox Corporation [NYSE:RBLX] by around 80,453,583 shares. Additionally, 304 investors decreased positions by around 55,993,761 shares, while 115 investors held positions by with 244,130,186 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 380,577,530 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RBLX stock had 116 new institutional investments in for a total of 11,549,560 shares, while 142 institutional investors sold positions of 11,202,808 shares during the same period.