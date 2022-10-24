Pfizer Inc. [PFE] stock Initiated by SVB Leerink analyst, price target now $55

Pfizer Inc. [NYSE: PFE] surged by $2.04 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $45.16 during the day while it closed the day at $44.95. The company report on October 20, 2022 that Erasca Announces Clinical Trial Collaboration and Supply Agreement with Pfizer to Evaluate ERAS-007 and Palbociclib Combination.

ERAS-007, a potential best-in-class ERK1/2 inhibitor, is being evaluated in combination with palbociclib in patients with KRAS- and NRAS-mutant colorectal cancer and KRAS-mutant pancreatic cancer.

Erasca previously signed CTCSAs with Pfizer and Lilly to evaluate ERAS-007 in combination with encorafenib and cetuximab.

Pfizer Inc. stock has also gained 4.88% of its value over the past 7 days. However, PFE stock has declined by -13.17% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -6.61% and lost -23.88% year-on date.

The market cap for PFE stock reached $252.98 billion, with 5.61 billion shares outstanding and 5.61 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 18.62M shares, PFE reached a trading volume of 36542540 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Pfizer Inc. [PFE]:

SVB Leerink have made an estimate for Pfizer Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on May 23, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley raised their target price to Equal-Weight. The new note on the price target was released on April 06, 2022, representing the official price target for Pfizer Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $59 to $70, while BofA Securities kept a Buy rating on PFE stock. On January 03, 2022, analysts increased their price target for PFE shares from 44 to 65.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Pfizer Inc. is set at 1.06, with the Price to Sales ratio for PFE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.50. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.88, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.92. Price to Free Cash Flow for PFE in the course of the last twelve months was 12.92 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

PFE stock trade performance evaluation

Pfizer Inc. [PFE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.88. With this latest performance, PFE shares gained by 0.85% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -6.61% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 4.88% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PFE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.34, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 61.54, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.29 for Pfizer Inc. [PFE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 45.51, while it was recorded at 43.72 for the last single week of trading, and 49.84 for the last 200 days.

Pfizer Inc. [PFE]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Pfizer Inc. [PFE] shares currently have an operating margin of +25.58 and a Gross Margin at +57.67. Pfizer Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +27.57.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 31.92, with Return on Assets sitting at 13.35.

Pfizer Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Pfizer Inc. [PFE] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PFE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Pfizer Inc. go to -1.80%.

Pfizer Inc. [PFE]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $174,048 million, or 70.20% of PFE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PFE stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 488,445,127, which is approximately 1.958% of the company’s market cap and around 0.05% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 435,152,528 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $19.56 billion in PFE stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $12.91 billion in PFE stock with ownership of nearly 0.126% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Pfizer Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 1,512 institutional holders increased their position in Pfizer Inc. [NYSE:PFE] by around 209,329,689 shares. Additionally, 1,406 investors decreased positions by around 115,007,923 shares, while 359 investors held positions by with 3,547,703,594 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 3,872,041,206 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PFE stock had 129 new institutional investments in for a total of 11,076,673 shares, while 145 institutional investors sold positions of 19,170,145 shares during the same period.