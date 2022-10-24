Perimeter Solutions SA [PRM] Revenue clocked in at $400.00 million, down -49.24% YTD: What’s Next?

Perimeter Solutions SA [NYSE: PRM] plunged by -$0.1 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $7.505 during the day while it closed the day at $7.05. The company report on October 11, 2022 that Perimeter Solutions introduces SOLBERG® RE-HEALING™ Fluorine-Free 3×3 SP-100 Foam Concentrate.

3×3 foam concentrate to achieve a full complement of hardware and sprinkler listings, including UL-listed non-aspirated sprinklers.

Perimeter Solutions (NYSE: PRM), a leading global manufacturer of high-quality firefighting products and lubricant additives, announced today the launch of SOLBERG® RE-HEALING™ 3×3 SP-100 Fluorine-Free Foam Concentrate. With the UL-162 listing granted, the newest addition to Perimeter Solutions’ catalog of fluorine-free firefighting foam concentrates is the industry’s first UL-listed fluorine-free 3×3 foam concentrate with the full complement of hardware and sprinkler listings, including non-aspirated, standard sprinkler heads.

Perimeter Solutions SA stock has also loss -4.60% of its value over the past 7 days. However, PRM stock has declined by -35.32% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -35.56% and lost -49.24% year-on date.

The market cap for PRM stock reached $1.19 billion, with 162.92 million shares outstanding and 153.92 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.45M shares, PRM reached a trading volume of 12731736 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Perimeter Solutions SA [PRM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PRM shares is $13.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PRM stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Perimeter Solutions SA shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on June 09, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, UBS raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on April 14, 2022, representing the official price target for Perimeter Solutions SA stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Perimeter Solutions SA is set at 0.42, with the Price to Sales ratio for PRM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.98. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.01, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.74.

PRM stock trade performance evaluation

Perimeter Solutions SA [PRM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.60. With this latest performance, PRM shares dropped by -16.07% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -35.56% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PRM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 26.67, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 37.73, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 35.07 for Perimeter Solutions SA [PRM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.26, while it was recorded at 7.35 for the last single week of trading, and 10.85 for the last 200 days.

Perimeter Solutions SA [PRM]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Perimeter Solutions SA [PRM] shares currently have an operating margin of -164.75 and a Gross Margin at +32.08. Perimeter Solutions SA’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -182.10.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -95.99, with Return on Assets sitting at -35.48.

Perimeter Solutions SA’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.30 and a Current Ratio set at 3.60.

Perimeter Solutions SA [PRM]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $1,101 million, or 90.90% of PRM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PRM stocks are: WINDACRE PARTNERSHIP LLC with ownership of 21,600,000, which is approximately 8% of the company’s market cap and around 4.40% of the total institutional ownership; SELECT EQUITY GROUP, L.P., holding 13,646,198 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $96.21 million in PRM stocks shares; and CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS, currently with $81.63 million in PRM stock with ownership of nearly 25.036% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Perimeter Solutions SA stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of December and at the time of the December reporting period, where 77 institutional holders increased their position in Perimeter Solutions SA [NYSE:PRM] by around 26,025,235 shares. Additionally, 36 investors decreased positions by around 16,684,536 shares, while 8 investors held positions by with 113,413,159 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 156,122,930 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PRM stock had 52 new institutional investments in for a total of 16,899,453 shares, while 19 institutional investors sold positions of 9,478,531 shares during the same period.