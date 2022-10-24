Needham lifts Unity Software Inc. [U] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Unity Software Inc. [NYSE: U] slipped around -1.37 points on Friday, while shares priced at $29.14 at the close of the session, down -4.49%. The company report on October 18, 2022 that Unity Delivers World’s First Multi-Destination Virtual Concert Featuring TikTok Bass Sensation Blu DeTiger.

Organized as part of Unity’s annual Unite event, VRrOOm on VRChat and Future Fest will broadcast the concert, with live graphics platform Volta providing VJ visuals for both virtual destinations.

Unity (NYSE: U), the world’s leading platform for creating and operating interactive, real-time 3D (RT3D) content, in a partnership with Unity creators VRrOOm on VRChat, Future Fest and Volta, will broadcast a first of its kind multi-destination and cross-platform virtual concert, featuring TikTok bass sensation Blu DeTiger in closing to the company’s annual event Unite 2022.

Unity Software Inc. stock is now -79.62% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. U Stock saw the intraday high of $29.68 and lowest of $27.6025 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 210.00, which means current price is +2.82% above from all time high which was touched on 01/03/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 8.26M shares, U reached a trading volume of 12187845 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for U shares is $54.70 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on U stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Needham have made an estimate for Unity Software Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 07, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on September 30, 2022, representing the official price target for Unity Software Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $70, while Wolfe Research analysts kept a Outperform rating on U stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Unity Software Inc. is set at 2.39, with the Price to Sales ratio for U stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.56. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.79, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.54. Price to Free Cash Flow for U in the course of the last twelve months was 1048.18 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 3.40.

Unity Software Inc. [U] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.55. With this latest performance, U shares dropped by -12.55% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -61.51% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -80.19% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for U stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.28, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 33.94, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.77 for Unity Software Inc. [U]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 38.44, while it was recorded at 30.12 for the last single week of trading, and 63.32 for the last 200 days.

Unity Software Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.40 and a Current Ratio set at 3.40.

There are presently around $6,825 million, or 77.20% of U stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of U stocks are: SILVER LAKE GROUP, L.L.C. with ownership of 34,984,419, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; SC US (TTGP), LTD., holding 27,552,684 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $802.88 million in U stocks shares; and RESOLUTE ADVISORS LLC, currently with $634.01 million in U stock with ownership of nearly -0.096% of the company’s market capitalization.

295 institutional holders increased their position in Unity Software Inc. [NYSE:U] by around 30,914,704 shares. Additionally, 262 investors decreased positions by around 23,695,835 shares, while 72 investors held positions by with 179,596,152 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 234,206,691 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. U stock had 76 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,754,466 shares, while 150 institutional investors sold positions of 5,817,323 shares during the same period.