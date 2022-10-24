Merck & Co. Inc. [MRK] is 24.83% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Merck & Co. Inc. [NYSE: MRK] jumped around 2.73 points on Friday, while shares priced at $95.67 at the close of the session, up 2.94%. The company report on October 22, 2022 that Merck’s PREVYMIS™ Demonstrates Efficacy in Phase 3 Study for Prevention of Cytomegalovirus Disease in Adults After Kidney Transplantation.

PREVYMIS showed non-inferior efficacy and more favorable safety profile compared to standard of care; results presented at IDWeek 2022.

Separate Phase 3 study evaluating 200 days of therapy with PREVYMIS in HSCT recipients at high risk of late clinically significant CMV infection recently completed, meeting its primary endpoint.

Merck & Co. Inc. stock is now 24.83% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. MRK Stock saw the intraday high of $95.96 and lowest of $92.64 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 95.72, which means current price is +30.50% above from all time high which was touched on 06/27/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 8.31M shares, MRK reached a trading volume of 10264119 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Merck & Co. Inc. [MRK]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MRK shares is $101.86 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MRK stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Guggenheim have made an estimate for Merck & Co. Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 10, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Berenberg dropped their target price from $95 to $100. The new note on the price target was released on September 14, 2022, representing the official price target for Merck & Co. Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $89 to $102, while Daiwa Securities kept a Buy rating on MRK stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Merck & Co. Inc. is set at 1.87, with the Price to Sales ratio for MRK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.25. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.60, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.98. Price to Free Cash Flow for MRK in the course of the last twelve months was 32.03 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

How has MRK stock performed recently?

Merck & Co. Inc. [MRK] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.79. With this latest performance, MRK shares gained by 9.32% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 13.10% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 17.86% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MRK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 69.28, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 71.92, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 64.34 for Merck & Co. Inc. [MRK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 88.88, while it was recorded at 94.01 for the last single week of trading, and 86.16 for the last 200 days.

Merck & Co. Inc. [MRK]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Merck & Co. Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

Earnings analysis for Merck & Co. Inc. [MRK]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MRK. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Merck & Co. Inc. go to 10.80%.

Insider trade positions for Merck & Co. Inc. [MRK]

There are presently around $180,108 million, or 76.20% of MRK stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MRK stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 221,053,046, which is approximately 2.294% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 215,668,097 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $20.63 billion in MRK stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $11.27 billion in MRK stock with ownership of nearly -0.449% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Merck & Co. Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 1,516 institutional holders increased their position in Merck & Co. Inc. [NYSE:MRK] by around 119,288,761 shares. Additionally, 1,209 investors decreased positions by around 80,694,623 shares, while 356 investors held positions by with 1,682,615,116 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,882,598,500 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MRK stock had 160 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,016,784 shares, while 88 institutional investors sold positions of 9,988,514 shares during the same period.