Medical Properties Trust Inc. [MPW] is -56.75% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Medical Properties Trust Inc. [NYSE: MPW] slipped around -0.77 points on Friday, while shares priced at $10.22 at the close of the session, down -7.01%. The company report on October 20, 2022 that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results Conference Call and Webcast.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE: MPW) today announced it will host a conference call and webcast on Thursday, October 27, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss the company’s third quarter 2022 financial results. A press release with third quarter 2022 financial results will be issued before the market opens on October 27, 2022.

The dial-in numbers for the conference call are 833-630-1956 (U.S.) and 412-317-1837 (Canada/International); there is no longer a passcode. Call participants are to ask the operator to be joined to the Medical Properties Trust, Inc. conference call upon dialing in. The conference call will also be webcast live on the Investor Relations section of the company’s website, www.medicalpropertiestrust.com.

Medical Properties Trust Inc. stock is now -56.75% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. MPW Stock saw the intraday high of $10.855 and lowest of $9.90 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 24.13, which means current price is +1.62% above from all time high which was touched on 01/14/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 11.60M shares, MPW reached a trading volume of 35987355 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Medical Properties Trust Inc. [MPW]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MPW shares is $17.92 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MPW stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for Medical Properties Trust Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on July 14, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JP Morgan dropped their target price from $24 to $18. The new note on the price target was released on June 22, 2022, representing the official price target for Medical Properties Trust Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $25 to $20, while Jefferies kept a Hold rating on MPW stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Medical Properties Trust Inc. is set at 0.56, with the Price to Sales ratio for MPW stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.87. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.69, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.42. Price to Free Cash Flow for MPW in the course of the last twelve months was 2.07.

How has MPW stock performed recently?

Medical Properties Trust Inc. [MPW] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.89. With this latest performance, MPW shares dropped by -20.84% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -45.52% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -50.84% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MPW stock in for the last two-week period is set at 30.14, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 27.28, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 30.02 for Medical Properties Trust Inc. [MPW]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 13.30, while it was recorded at 10.86 for the last single week of trading, and 17.57 for the last 200 days.

Medical Properties Trust Inc. [MPW]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Medical Properties Trust Inc. [MPW] shares currently have an operating margin of +67.24 and a Gross Margin at +76.67. Medical Properties Trust Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +42.33.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 8.29, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.50.

Earnings analysis for Medical Properties Trust Inc. [MPW]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MPW. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Medical Properties Trust Inc. go to 9.80%.

Insider trade positions for Medical Properties Trust Inc. [MPW]

There are presently around $4,971 million, or 83.80% of MPW stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MPW stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 86,898,838, which is approximately -0.17% of the company’s market cap and around 1.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 73,797,982 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $754.22 million in MPW stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $362.81 million in MPW stock with ownership of nearly -1.821% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Medical Properties Trust Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 335 institutional holders increased their position in Medical Properties Trust Inc. [NYSE:MPW] by around 36,380,502 shares. Additionally, 257 investors decreased positions by around 34,504,500 shares, while 89 investors held positions by with 415,557,399 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 486,442,401 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MPW stock had 84 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,282,913 shares, while 77 institutional investors sold positions of 6,358,238 shares during the same period.