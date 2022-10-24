Market cap of PayPal Holdings Inc. [PYPL] reaches 101.38B – now what?

PayPal Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: PYPL] slipped around -0.84 points on Friday, while shares priced at $83.94 at the close of the session, down -0.99%. The company report on October 20, 2022 that PayPal Announces New Employee Inducement Grants.

PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: PYPL) today announced it has granted equity awards on October 15, 2022, under its 2022 Inducement Equity Incentive Plan (the “Plan”) to new employees who joined PayPal. The grants were previously approved by the Compensation Committee of the Board of Directors of PayPal Holdings, Inc. Information regarding the equity awards can be found on the company’s investor relations website at: https://investor.pypl.com/news-and-events/news/.

About PayPalPayPal has remained at the forefront of the digital payment revolution for more than 20 years. By leveraging technology to make financial services and commerce more convenient, affordable, and secure, the PayPal platform is empowering 429 million consumers and merchants in more than 200 markets to join and thrive in the global economy. For more information, visit https://www.paypal.com.

PayPal Holdings Inc. stock is now -55.49% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. PYPL Stock saw the intraday high of $85.13 and lowest of $82.35 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 258.96, which means current price is +23.59% above from all time high which was touched on 01/04/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 13.68M shares, PYPL reached a trading volume of 14401248 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about PayPal Holdings Inc. [PYPL]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PYPL shares is $119.98 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PYPL stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Susquehanna have made an estimate for PayPal Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on September 20, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on September 14, 2022, representing the official price target for PayPal Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $94 to $114, while BofA Securities kept a Buy rating on PYPL stock. On August 16, 2022, analysts increased their price target for PYPL shares from 85 to 116.

The Average True Range (ATR) for PayPal Holdings Inc. is set at 3.88, with the Price to Sales ratio for PYPL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.84. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.92, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.71. Price to Free Cash Flow for PYPL in the course of the last twelve months was 19.58 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

How has PYPL stock performed recently?

PayPal Holdings Inc. [PYPL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.31. With this latest performance, PYPL shares dropped by -4.24% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -2.43% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -65.49% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PYPL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.05, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 41.31, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.88 for PayPal Holdings Inc. [PYPL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 91.55, while it was recorded at 84.54 for the last single week of trading, and 100.14 for the last 200 days.

PayPal Holdings Inc. [PYPL]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and PayPal Holdings Inc. [PYPL] shares currently have an operating margin of +17.66 and a Gross Margin at +47.38. PayPal Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +16.31.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 19.97, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.70.

PayPal Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Earnings analysis for PayPal Holdings Inc. [PYPL]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PYPL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for PayPal Holdings Inc. go to 12.84%.

Insider trade positions for PayPal Holdings Inc. [PYPL]

There are presently around $69,397 million, or 73.60% of PYPL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PYPL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 94,828,323, which is approximately 0.424% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 76,191,144 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $6.4 billion in PYPL stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $3.7 billion in PYPL stock with ownership of nearly -3.427% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in PayPal Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 981 institutional holders increased their position in PayPal Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:PYPL] by around 94,148,821 shares. Additionally, 1,239 investors decreased positions by around 101,998,292 shares, while 173 investors held positions by with 630,597,600 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 826,744,713 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PYPL stock had 157 new institutional investments in for a total of 17,346,400 shares, while 344 institutional investors sold positions of 10,666,797 shares during the same period.