Market cap of NextEra Energy Inc. [NEE] reaches 143.37B – now what?

NextEra Energy Inc. [NYSE: NEE] traded at a high on 10/21/22, posting a 1.43 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $71.65. The company report on October 14, 2022 that NextEra Energy board declares quarterly dividend.

The board of directors of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE: NEE) declared a regular quarterly common stock dividend of $ $0.425 per share. The dividend is payable on Dec. 15, 2022, to shareholders of record on Nov. 25, 2022.

NextEra Energy, Inc.NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE: NEE) is a leading clean energy company headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida. NextEra Energy owns Florida Power & Light Company, which is America’s largest electric utility that sells more power than any other utility, providing clean, affordable, reliable electricity to approximately 5.8 million customer accounts, or more than 12 million people across Florida. NextEra Energy also owns a competitive clean energy business, NextEra Energy Resources, LLC, which, together with its affiliated entities, is the world’s largest generator of renewable energy from the wind and sun and a world leader in battery storage. Through its subsidiaries, NextEra Energy generates clean, emissions-free electricity from seven commercial nuclear power units in Florida, New Hampshire and Wisconsin. NextEra Energy has been recognized often by third parties for its efforts in sustainability, corporate responsibility, ethics and compliance, and diversity. NextEra Energy is ranked No. 1 in the electric and gas utilities industry on Fortune’s 2022 list of “World’s Most Admired Companies,” recognized on Fortune’s 2021 list of companies that “Change the World” and received the S&P Global Platts 2020 Energy Transition Award for leadership in environmental, social and governance. For more information about NextEra Energy companies, visit these websites: www.NextEraEnergy.com, www.FPL.com, www.NextEraEnergyResources.com.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 11160276 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of NextEra Energy Inc. stands at 3.31% while the volatility over the past one month is 3.12%.

The market cap for NEE stock reached $143.37 billion, with 1.97 billion shares outstanding and 1.96 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 7.92M shares, NEE reached a trading volume of 11160276 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about NextEra Energy Inc. [NEE]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NEE shares is $97.30 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NEE stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for NextEra Energy Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on September 06, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on July 26, 2022, representing the official price target for NextEra Energy Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $87, while Credit Suisse analysts kept a Outperform rating on NEE stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for NextEra Energy Inc. is set at 2.58, with the Price to Sales ratio for NEE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.20. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.86, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.43. Price to Free Cash Flow for NEE in the course of the last twelve months was 25.48 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.50.

How has NEE stock performed recently?

NextEra Energy Inc. [NEE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.17. With this latest performance, NEE shares dropped by -14.23% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -3.11% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -14.51% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NEE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 33.76, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 36.81, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.12 for NextEra Energy Inc. [NEE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 83.48, while it was recorded at 73.08 for the last single week of trading, and 79.92 for the last 200 days.

NextEra Energy Inc. [NEE]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and NextEra Energy Inc. [NEE] shares currently have an operating margin of +33.21 and a Gross Margin at +41.67. NextEra Energy Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +16.80.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 9.69, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.66.

NextEra Energy Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.50.

Earnings analysis for NextEra Energy Inc. [NEE]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NEE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for NextEra Energy Inc. go to 9.36%.

Insider trade positions for NextEra Energy Inc. [NEE]

There are presently around $112,009 million, or 80.70% of NEE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NEE stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 185,382,622, which is approximately 1.66% of the company’s market cap and around 0.28% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 146,372,928 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $10.49 billion in NEE stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $8.12 billion in NEE stock with ownership of nearly 4.911% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in NextEra Energy Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 1,114 institutional holders increased their position in NextEra Energy Inc. [NYSE:NEE] by around 91,778,843 shares. Additionally, 1,006 investors decreased positions by around 66,211,998 shares, while 324 investors held positions by with 1,405,282,062 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,563,272,903 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NEE stock had 122 new institutional investments in for a total of 11,359,896 shares, while 126 institutional investors sold positions of 4,156,059 shares during the same period.