Market cap of Digital Brands Group Inc. [DBGI] reaches 7.10M – now what?

Digital Brands Group Inc. [NASDAQ: DBGI] stock went on an upward path that rose over 7.97% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 20.22%. The company report on October 13, 2022 that DBGI Finalizes New Agreement for $20M revenue Sundry Acquisition Scheduled to Close in November.

Digital Brands Group, Inc. (“we”, “us”, “DBG”or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: DBGI), a curated collection of luxury lifestyle, digital-first brands, today announces that the Company and Sunnyside, LLC (“Sundry”) revised their previously disclosed definitive acquisition agreement to require less cash and equity to close the transaction. The Company believes the transaction should close in November.

Over the last 12 months, DBGI stock dropped by -96.85%.

The market cap for the stock reached $7.10 million, with 53.64 million shares outstanding and 49.96 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.38M shares, DBGI stock reached a trading volume of 93006059 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Digital Brands Group Inc. [DBGI]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Digital Brands Group Inc. is set at 0.02, with the Price to Sales ratio for DBGI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.53.

DBGI Stock Performance Analysis:

Digital Brands Group Inc. [DBGI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 20.22. With this latest performance, DBGI shares dropped by -7.58% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -88.59% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -96.85% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DBGI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.63, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.30, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.58 for Digital Brands Group Inc. [DBGI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.1194, while it was recorded at 0.0926 for the last single week of trading, and 0.6366 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Digital Brands Group Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Digital Brands Group Inc. [DBGI] shares currently have an operating margin of -252.93 and a Gross Margin at +22.08. Digital Brands Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -426.61.

Digital Brands Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.10 and a Current Ratio set at 0.10.

Digital Brands Group Inc. [DBGI] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $0 million, or 10.00% of DBGI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DBGI stocks are: WALLEYE CAPITAL LLC with ownership of 2,090,650, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 4.10% of the total institutional ownership; ALTIUM CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP, holding 1,000,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $98000.0 in DBGI stocks shares; and NORWEST VENTURE PARTNERS XII, LP, currently with $78000.0 in DBGI stock with ownership of nearly 20% of the company’s market capitalization.

11 institutional holders increased their position in Digital Brands Group Inc. [NASDAQ:DBGI] by around 3,763,035 shares. Additionally, 8 investors decreased positions by around 790,287 shares, while 7 investors held positions by with 287,717 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 4,841,039 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DBGI stock had 7 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,579,627 shares, while 6 institutional investors sold positions of 782,641 shares during the same period.